GREEN BAY - If there is a theme developing with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s hires on offense, it’s that he is bringing an infusion of youthful voices to 1265 Lombardi Ave.

NBC Sports Bay Area reported Friday that LaFleur, 39, has chosen 35-year-old Marshfield native and former Packers practice squad player Adam Stenavich as his new offensive line coach.

This is a 2017 photo of Adam Stenavich of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of Monday, March 13, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo) (Photo: AP)

This follows the hire of 39-year-old Nathaniel Hackett as the Packers’ offensive coordinator.

Stenavich will succeed longtime Packers offensive line coach James Campen, who moved on to the Cleveland Browns. Packers assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko will be joining Campen in Cleveland, the Browns announced Friday.

Stenavich just completed his second year as an assistant offensive line coach in San Francisco under 49ers offensive line coach John Benton and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Prior to that, Stenavich coached at San Jose State and Northern Arizona.

He got into coaching at his alma mater, Michigan, as a graduate assistant in 2012.

RELATED: Hackett hire part of LaFleur's process on offense

DOUGHERTY: Matt LaFleur can put stamp on Packers' roster revamp

RELATED: Keeping Aaron Rodgers 'clean' makes pass protection a priority

Though Stenavich is short on NFL coaching experience, LaFleur is familiar with him as a player. Stenavich played for the Wolverines before going undrafted in 2006. He signed initially with Carolina as an undrafted free agent that year before joining the Packers' practice squad. He played in NFL Europa in 2007 and participated in training camp with the Packers before being cut just before the start of the 2007 season.

After a brief stint with Dallas in 2008, he then joined the Houston Texans. He spent parts of the next three seasons on the practice squad or in training camp with the Texans, where LaFleur was an offensive quality control coach from 2008-09.

Hostler departs to Carolina

As LaFleur brings new coaches in, former Mike McCarthy assistants continue to gradually find new jobs. The latest is passing game coordinator Jim Hostler, who the Carolina Panthers announced as their new wide receivers coach Friday.

In addition to Campen and Blasko, the Browns announced Thursday the hiring of longtime Packers defensive backs coach Joe Whitt Jr.