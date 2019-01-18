Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

New Packers coach Matt LaFleur remains busy assembling his coaching staff and could be closing in on some key hires.

We'll start with New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton finding a new way to praise former Packers training camp quarterback sensation Taysom Hill while also poking some fun, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Williams writes:

“I’ve said this before; I believe this,” Payton told reporters in New Orleans on Thursday. “He’s going to be, I think, an outstanding NFL quarterback. . . .Last week, he threw a ball to [Alvin] Kamara that was perfect.” Payton raved about Hill’s hands and his 4.44 speed but wasn’t as complimentary about Hill’s running style. “Outstanding. Outstanding. Really good,” Payton said of Hill’s hands. “He runs fast, but a little bit like Fred Flintstone. His arms don’t bend.”

Jim Owczarski writes about the important role offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will play in new LaFleur's relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers:

Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski report the Packers are interested in bringing back former wide receivers coach Luke Getsy:

Former Wisconsin pass rusher T.J. Watt (passed over by the Packers in the 2017 draft) gets belated Pro Bowl honor:

Some intriguing possibilities for the Packers:

How former Packers coach Mike Sherman helped Matt LaFleur wind up in Green Bay:

Former Packers quarterback Brett Hundley gets some competition for the backup role behind Seahawks starter Russell Wilson: