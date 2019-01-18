Posted!
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
New Packers coach Matt LaFleur remains busy assembling his coaching staff and could be closing in on some key hires.
We'll start with New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton finding a new way to praise former Packers training camp quarterback sensation Taysom Hill while also poking some fun, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.
Williams writes:
“I’ve said this before; I believe this,” Payton told reporters in New Orleans on Thursday. “He’s going to be, I think, an outstanding NFL quarterback. . . .Last week, he threw a ball to [Alvin] Kamara that was perfect.”
Payton raved about Hill’s hands and his 4.44 speed but wasn’t as complimentary about Hill’s running style.
“Outstanding. Outstanding. Really good,” Payton said of Hill’s hands. “He runs fast, but a little bit like Fred Flintstone. His arms don’t bend.”
You can read the whole story here:
Jim Owczarski writes about the important role offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will play in new LaFleur's relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
The dynamic between LaFleur, Hackett and Rodgers will be vital to the success of the Packers offense next season. https://t.co/Mvs51VavWY— Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 18, 2019
Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski report the Packers are interested in bringing back former wide receivers coach Luke Getsy:
The Packers are expected to interview Frank Pollack and are looking to bring back former wide receivers coach Luke Getsy. https://t.co/R4tskLvglI— Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 18, 2019
Former Wisconsin pass rusher T.J. Watt (passed over by the Packers in the 2017 draft) gets belated Pro Bowl honor:
New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Pewaukee native T.J. Watt added to Pro Bowl roster, will compete alongside brother J.J. https://t.co/pnmYzhuXeQ#Packers— Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 17, 2019
Some intriguing possibilities for the Packers:
Free agency is coming. @SeifertESPN ranks the top players with expiring contracts this offseason: https://t.co/7KYbmap8vFpic.twitter.com/epQP1E9kxQ— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 17, 2019
How former Packers coach Mike Sherman helped Matt LaFleur wind up in Green Bay:
How a former Packers coach opened the NFL door for Matt LaFleur https://t.co/Fxq74F0uTA— The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) January 17, 2019
And finally .... Former Packers quarterback Brett Hundley gets some competition for the backup role behind Seahawks starter Russell Wilson:
.@Seahawks sign former Broncos QB Paxton Lynch: https://t.co/5nwVRGfOshpic.twitter.com/wRhOfXVMZk— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2019
Re Brett Hundley's future with the Seahawks in light of the Paxton Lynch signing: I don't think this is any sign necessarily that they're moving on from Hundley. They had no backup QB signed for 2019 and a talented option was available on the cheap before the start of free agency— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 17, 2019
