SUNDAY

RAMS AT SAINTS

Saints by 3

Straight up - Rams. Against the spread - Rams

PATRIOTS AT CHIEFS

Chiefs by 3 1/2

Straight up - Chiefs. Against the spread - Patriots.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 3-1 (168-95). Against the spread – 1-3 (132-126-5).