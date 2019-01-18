LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

SUNDAY

RAMS AT SAINTS
Saints by 3
Straight up - Rams. Against the spread - Rams

PATRIOTS AT CHIEFS
Chiefs by 3 1/2
Straight up - Chiefs. Against the spread - Patriots.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 3-1 (168-95). Against the spread – 1-3 (132-126-5).

