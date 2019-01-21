GREEN BAY – Despite some previous connections, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and tight ends coach Brian Angelichio are not going to be working together.

The Packers appear to be cutting ties with anybody who has roots with former coach Mike McCarthy and Angelichio is the latest to go, according to two sources. Angelichio has a year left on his contract, but it’s likely he’ll find a job with another team if he wants it.

Meanwhile, former Packers wide receivers coach Luke Getsy will return to Green Bay as quarterbacks coach, PackersNews.com confirmed.

Green Bay Packers tight ends coach Brian Angelichio talks with David Bakhtiari (69) and Jason Spriggs (78) during minicamp at Ray Nitschke Field June 16, 2016. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

To replace Angeltichio, LaFleur is taking a chance on Justin Outten, a quality control/assistant offensive line coach who was coaching in high school three years ago. LaFleur and Outten worked together in Atlanta in 2016 when LaFleur was quarterbacks coach and Outten was an offensive intern.

Outten has been an offensive assistant for the Falcons the last two seasons. With just two years of NFL experience, Outten is making a big jump to coach tight ends for the Packers. From 2008-15 he was offensive coordinator/offensive line coach for Spring Westfield High School in Texas.

Outten played center at Syracuse from 2002-07.

The Doylestown, Pa., native joins another young and relatively inexperienced coach upfront in offensive line coach Adam Stenavich. LaFleur finalized a deal with Stenavich, a former assistant offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers, late last week.

LaFleur has not hired a wide receivers coach, an assistant offensive line coach or said whether he is retaining running backs coach Ben Sirmans.

So far, LaFleur’s only offensive hires besides Stenavich and Outten have been coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Getsy. If Sirmans returns, he would be the only position coach holdover from McCarthy’s offensive staff.

Angelichio, 46, has been coaching tight ends in the NFL since 2012. He spent two years in Tampa Bay, two years in Cleveland and three in Green Bay. His job the last two years was difficult because he had two over-the-hill tight ends whom the Packers were counting on immensely in Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.

In 2016, he oversaw the resurgence of tight end Jared Cook, who was a major factor in the team’s success after recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered early in the season. Cook left in free agency and has had two outstanding years with the Oakland Raiders.

In addition to Angelichio, interim head coach Joe Philbin, run-game coordinator/offensive line coach James Campen, receivers coach David Raih, quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti, pass-game coordinator Jim Hostetler and assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko have been fired or allowed to pursue other jobs.

Getsy, 33, returns to the Packers after one year at Mississippi State as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator. Getsy will serve as the Packers' quarterbacks coach under new head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

In March, Getsy spoke of his relationship with Aaron Rodgers to The Clarion-Ledger of the USA TODAY Network.

Former Packers receivers coach Luke Getsy is returning as quarterbacks coach. (Photo: Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentiinel)

"Fortunately, I got to be there first as a quality control, and got to, what I would think, establish myself and let people believe in me,” he said. “When you have a guy like Aaron Rodgers who believes in you, I think that helps. That, for sure, was a big step to overcome when I first got there. Aaron and I are the same age, and I mean, I’m in the quarterback room every day. So that part of it was big.”

McCarthy brought Getsy in as a quality control coach in 2014 and he moved his way up to become wide receivers coach from 2016-17.

A former quarterback at the University of Akron, Getsy was briefly with the 49ers in 2007. He got into coaching at his alma mater in 2007 and quickly ascended to play-calling duties at West Virginia Wesleyan (2009) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2011-12).

In 2013 at Western Michigan, he was wide receiver Corey Davis’ position coach. Davis was a freshman that season and would become a first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2017.

While with the Packers, Getsy helped in the development of Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams. He also worked with veteran Jordy Nelson, who caught 97 passes in 2016 after missing all of the 2015 season with a knee injury.