GREEN BAY - Despite the National Football League’s desire to have each team participate in its international series – and requiring transplanted teams such as the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Rams and Chargers to host a game abroad – the NFL once again allowed the Green Bay Packers to avoid participating in its global showcase events.

With the Chargers scheduled to host the Packers in 2019 and playing in a temporary facility in the limited-seating StubHub Center, it seemed like the perfect opportunity for the Packers to head out of the country for the first time. But Monday, the NFL announced that the Chargers will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City.

The Packers will not play in London in 2019. (Photo: Matt Dunham/AP)

Those familiar with the Packers’ planning – teams know about a year in advance of a trip to map out logistics – believed before the announcement that the club would not be part of the series in 2019.

And with the Tampa Bay Buccaneerssurrendering a home game to play in London next season, they will host Carolina. It will be the Panthers’ first international game, meaning that the Packers will be the only team in the league to not have participated in the series since the NFL began playing in London in 2007 and Mexico City in 2016.

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy has said the Packers won't give up a home game because of the impact that would have on the local economy. And other NFL teams don't want to give up home games against the Packers because Green Bay is such a good road draw.

Including the games scheduled for 2019, 16 teams will have played internationally at least twice.

Here's the international lineup for 2019:

» Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City

» Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London

» Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders in London

» Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams in London

» Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars in London