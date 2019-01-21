Press-Gazette's Jim Matthews shows 100 of his best 2018 Green Bay Packer...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is grabbed by his jersey on a scramble against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Mike McCarthy during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Friday, July 27, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) narrowly avoids a sack against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) signals first down after a catch against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) reacts after being penalized for roughing against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) laughs as he takes a handoff during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Friday, July 27, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (82) takes one to the forehead during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks about pass patterns with tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) laugh during Green Bay Packers Family Night Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) has pumped after hitting the net during Green Bay Packers Family Night Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits at his table during the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce Welcome Back Packers Luncheon at Lambeau Field Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barely escapes the rush of defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gives cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and encouraging pat on the helmet during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) hits quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) leaps tacklers against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Military flyover before the Green Bay Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) leaps a tackler late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) signals first down after a catch against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits quarterback Alex Smith (11) against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes the catch on a long touchdown pass against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets flipped while being tackled against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) has the ball knocked loose by defensive back Ryan Lewis (38) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) breaks up a pass to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and the rest of the defensive backfield celebrates his interception against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) and linebacker Oren Burks (42) sack quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms cornerback Jimmie Ward (20) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) signals a first down against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Byron Bell (74) offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) and offensive guard Lane Taylor (65) look back at quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) collides with free safety Adrian Colbert (27) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) arrive for the game against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from Erin Andrews during warmups before the game against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catcher a long pass against the LA Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) crawls along the field after a long catch against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a catch against the LA Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after making a catch near the goal line against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates his touchdown run against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) closes in on quarterback Jared Goff (16) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks quarterback Jared Goff (16) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates a third down stop against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) drops punt returner wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets thrown down after a catch against cornerback Marcus Peters (22) of the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) battles cornerback Marcus Peters (22) of the LA Rams after making a catch Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws as he is tackled by the LA Rams linebacker Matt Longacre (96) Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) knocks away a pass intended for wide receiver Nick Williams (15) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates his long touchdown reception against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tackles quarterback Jared Goff (16) for a third down stop against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) signals no catch after defending a pass against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles running back Todd Gurley (30) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) fumbles the ball on a kickoff return late in the game linebacker Ramik Wilson (52) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) has two get rid of the ball as defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) breaks into the pocket against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) can't find the handle on a pass in the end zone against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes on a a run against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after being sacked against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) tries to make a catch against the New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a first down against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers coach David Riah with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) roars after making a one handed catch before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) celebrates a fumble recovery with outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) reacts to a defensive stop against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barks at the referee against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) narrowly escapes a sack against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) greets former Packers and current Seahawks backup Brett Hundley before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers Executive Vice President/Director of Football Operations Russ Ball talks with a Packers staff member on the sidelines before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) acknowledges a fan for wearing a number 23 jersey before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) waits in the tunnel before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls signals at the line of scrimmage against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) and tight end Jimmy Graham (80) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) defends a pass to wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and defensive back Raven Greene (36) combine to tackle running back Rashaad Penny (20) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a touchdown run against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals to a receiver as he scrambles right against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) celebrates a sack with nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) limps off the field against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fends off a tackler against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers q head coach Mike McCarthy talks with the referee against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch on a long pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tries to get the defenses' attention just before a snap against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaps past a tackle attempt against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signals first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) complains to the officials that his helmet was grabbed on a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) muffs a punt against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by defensive end Vic Beasley (44) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) sacks quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) takes a hit against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) just misses a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
    GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers are no longer in the running for former Miami Dolphins special teams coach Darren Rizzi and have begun seeking other options, NFL sources said.

    Rizzi was the premier special teams coordinator on the market and was intrigued enough in the Packers' job to visit with new coach Matt LaFleur at the team’s facility last week.

    But despite what was described as a great visit between the two, the Packers allowed the well-respected coach to leave town without a deal. Given the state of their special teams last year, losing out on the best available coach is a blow to the Packers’ hopes of turning things around quickly.

    Losing their bid means they are going to have to hire someone with lesser credentials than the 48-year-old Rizzi, who survived two head-coaching changes in nine years with the Dolphins.

    Despite there being eight head-coaching changes this year, not many special teams coaches are available. Four teams retained the coach from the previous regime and two others were quickly hired elsewhere.

    Rizzi was associate head coach under fired coach Adam Gase in Miami and was a candidate for the head-coaching job. Preferring to move on from the Dolphins, Rizzi drew interest from several teams, including the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, sources said.

    It is believed Rizzi’s price was high, so a team would have to make a considerable investment to lure him. It’s unclear where Rizzi will land, but apparently another team was more attractive to him or made a better offer than the Packers.

    Last year, the Packers were awful on special teams under veteran coach Ron Zook and were prone to mistakes and penalties during much of former coach Mike McCarthy’s tenure.

    Because of the Packers’ draft-and-develop philosophy, the special teams coach was constantly trying to put together competitive units from mostly a pool of low draft choices and undrafted free agents.

    Only once in McCarthy’s 13 years did the Packers rank in the top 10 (2007) in Rick Gosselin’s special teams rankings and only two other times (’11 and ’12) did they rank in the top half of the league.

    There were two 32nd finishes, one 31st and two 29ths.

    Zook was not retained after the season and the status of his assistant, Maurice Drayton, isn’t known.

    Rizzi joined the Dolphins under coach Tony Sparano in 2010 and the next two head coaches, Joe Philbin and Gase, kept him on the staff. Gase promoted him to associate head coach in 2017.

    In Gosselin’s special teams rankings, the Dolphins under Rizzi ranked in the top 10 four times and only ranked in the second half of the league once — in Rizzi’s first year.

    The 2018 rankings aren’t out yet, but they ranked 11th in ‘17, seventh in ’16, 16th in ’15, 12th in ’14, eighth in ’13, fourth in ’12, second in ’11 and 24th in ’10.

    Meanwhile, a source confirmed the Packers have hired former San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach and Marshfield native Adam Stenavich to replace offensive line coach James Campen. The Packers allowed both Campen and his assistant, Jeff Blasko, to accept jobs with the Cleveland Browns.

    The 35-year-old Stenavich has two years of NFL coaching experience. He coached for San Jose State (2015-’16) and Northern Arizona (2014) before joining the 49ers last year.

