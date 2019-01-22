CLOSE In an offseason version of X's and O's with LeRoy Butler, the former Packers safety details how a Matt LaFleur offense likes to fool defenses by running different plays out of similar formations and also likes to "flood zones." Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

New Packers coach Matt LaFleur has been busy shuffling his assistant coaches, bidding farewell to tight ends coach Brian Angelichio while welcoming back former wide receivers coach Luke Getsy to work with Aaron Rodgers as quarterbacks coach.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tries to pressure quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)

We'll start with Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire writing that the Patriots and Saints, two teams with aging star quarterbacks, could provide the blueprint for the Packers' offense under LaFleur.

Kruse writes:

Following their lead could be the quickest way for LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst to get the Packers back on track and back to the postseason. For starters, both teams prioritized the offensive line and turned it into a major strength. The Patriots drafted and developed four of their five starters and hit jackpot by trading for left tackle Trent Brown. The Saints drafted three of their starters in the first three rounds (Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Ryan Ramczyk), traded for an All-Pro center (Max Unger) and signed a former third-round pick (Larry Warford). The two soundly constructed units were both among the NFL’s best offensive lines in 2018. Secondly, both offenses prioritized the run game. The Patriots ranked third in the NFL in run attempts in 2018. The Saints ranked fifth. Neither was the most efficient team in the NFL running the football in terms of yards per carry, but both teams stuck with it. Without fail. Thirdly, both offenses prioritized getting the football to the running backs in the passing game. James White caught 87 passes in 2018. Alvin Kamara caught 81. The Patriots completed 142 passes to running backs; the Saints, 108. Again, neither White nor Kamara averaged more than 10 yards per catch. But the high-percentage throws (White caught 71 percent of targets; Kamara, 78) provided an efficient extension of the run game and created easy gains and safe throws for the quarterback.

You can read Kruse's whole story here:

Patriots, Saints provide beginnings of a blueprint for Packers https://t.co/TwEUu4wWZh — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) January 21, 2019

Tom Silverstein has the latest on the revolving door that is the Packers' assistant coach search:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Brian Angelichio out as Packers' tight ends coach; Luke Getsy returning as QB coach https://t.co/cg2BFXkRGX#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 22, 2019

Tom also writes about the Packers' unsuccessful attempts to reel in former Dolphins special teams coach Darren Rizzi:

The #Packers are no longer in the running for former Miami Dolphins special teams coach Darren Rizzi. https://t.co/dsTq8PTfHn — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 21, 2019

Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton is feeling some heat. If Sutton were to be let go, he has Packers ties:

He has a history with #Packers DC Mike Pettine, who has positions of run-game coordinator and pass game coordinator open. Something to keep an eye on if he were let go. https://t.co/d2TyHNnVIm — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 21, 2019

Why are the Packers now the only NFL team not participating in the international series?

The NFL has once again allowed the #Packers to avoid participating in its global showcase events. https://t.co/vA7eOjqF3N — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 21, 2019

Former Packers tight end Brandon Bostick doesn't shy away from accepting the blame for Green Bay's stunning loss in the 2014 NFC title game:

He said it, not us. https://t.co/ZYclztZKNp — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 21, 2019

Former Titans tight ends coach replaces LaFleur as offensive coordinator in Tennessee:

Matt LaFleur’s replacement in Tennessee. https://t.co/0LqTfvEZVr — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 21, 2019

An interesting topic for Packers fans who are all too familiar with Rodgers not touching the ball in overtime (with a dig at Ty Montgomery near the end):

The NFL has needed to fix its overtime rules for years. Sunday's AFC title game finish provides them with the perfect excuse to do so.



From @Andy_Benoit and @GGramling_SI on the NFL Monday Morning Podcasthttps://t.co/pTkSYcw1t4 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo, the pride of Burlington, Wis., dazzled with his keen insights during the Patriots-Chiefs game:

Posted Traina Thoughts early today. It’s all about @tonyromo stealing the show on Championship Sunday and what makes him the best football analyst today. https://t.co/5XEDwILQ3s — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 21, 2019

How impressive is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes? How about this from former Packers linebacker Brady Poppinga:

A man who played with two of the greatest QBs of all-time is still amazed by what Mahomes can do with the football.



More from @peter_king's FMIA 👉 https://t.co/Th0eFJ0FVfpic.twitter.com/sZpTwCWvFe — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 21, 2019

An impressive statistic, considering how many deep passes Aaron Rodgers threw:

Aaron Rodgers was the only qualified NFL QB to not throw an INT on deep passes this season – despite throwing the second-most deep pass attempts this year (91). pic.twitter.com/8NnEI2ER2f — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 21, 2019

And finally .... there are legal reasons why any efforts on the part of the Saints to overturn the outcome of Sunday's game would be a waste of time: