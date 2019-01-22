In an offseason version of X's and O's with LeRoy Butler, the former Packers safety details how a Matt LaFleur offense likes to fool defenses by running different plays out of similar formations and also likes to "flood zones." Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
New Packers coach Matt LaFleur has been busy shuffling his assistant coaches, bidding farewell to tight ends coach Brian Angelichio while welcoming back former wide receivers coach Luke Getsy to work with Aaron Rodgers as quarterbacks coach.
We'll start with Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire writing that the Patriots and Saints, two teams with aging star quarterbacks, could provide the blueprint for the Packers' offense under LaFleur.
Kruse writes:
Following their lead could be the quickest way for LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst to get the Packers back on track and back to the postseason.
For starters, both teams prioritized the offensive line and turned it into a major strength. The Patriots drafted and developed four of their five starters and hit jackpot by trading for left tackle Trent Brown. The Saints drafted three of their starters in the first three rounds (Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Ryan Ramczyk), traded for an All-Pro center (Max Unger) and signed a former third-round pick (Larry Warford). The two soundly constructed units were both among the NFL’s best offensive lines in 2018.
Secondly, both offenses prioritized the run game. The Patriots ranked third in the NFL in run attempts in 2018. The Saints ranked fifth. Neither was the most efficient team in the NFL running the football in terms of yards per carry, but both teams stuck with it. Without fail.
Thirdly, both offenses prioritized getting the football to the running backs in the passing game. James White caught 87 passes in 2018. Alvin Kamara caught 81. The Patriots completed 142 passes to running backs; the Saints, 108. Again, neither White nor Kamara averaged more than 10 yards per catch. But the high-percentage throws (White caught 71 percent of targets; Kamara, 78) provided an efficient extension of the run game and created easy gains and safe throws for the quarterback.
You can read Kruse's whole story here:
Tom Silverstein has the latest on the revolving door that is the Packers' assistant coach search:
Tom also writes about the Packers' unsuccessful attempts to reel in former Dolphins special teams coach Darren Rizzi:
Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton is feeling some heat. If Sutton were to be let go, he has Packers ties:
Why are the Packers now the only NFL team not participating in the international series?
Former Packers tight end Brandon Bostick doesn't shy away from accepting the blame for Green Bay's stunning loss in the 2014 NFC title game:
Former Titans tight ends coach replaces LaFleur as offensive coordinator in Tennessee:
An interesting topic for Packers fans who are all too familiar with Rodgers not touching the ball in overtime (with a dig at Ty Montgomery near the end):
Tony Romo, the pride of Burlington, Wis., dazzled with his keen insights during the Patriots-Chiefs game:
How impressive is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes? How about this from former Packers linebacker Brady Poppinga:
An impressive statistic, considering how many deep passes Aaron Rodgers threw:
And finally .... there are legal reasons why any efforts on the part of the Saints to overturn the outcome of Sunday's game would be a waste of time:
