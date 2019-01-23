Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

New Packers coach Matt LaFleur keeps shedding holdover assistant coaches who were involved with Mike McCarthy's offense, with tight ends coach Brian Angelichio among the latest to be moving on. Special teams coach is one of several spots that remain unfilled on LaFleur's staff.

We'll start with Pete Dougherty's column in which he talks to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst about when the team might consider drafting an eventual successor to Aaron Rodgers.

One of the truest NFL aphorisms is that the hardest time to find a quarterback is when you need one. So when should the Packers start looking for real? You never know who might be available when they pick at No. 12, and you don’t have to go very far back to find good quarterbacks selected in that vicinity. This year’s likely MVP, Patrick Mahomes, was taken at No. 10 in 2017, and Houston’s promising DeShaun Watson went two picks later. It still strikes me as early for the Packers to draft a quarterback in the first round (they also have pick No. 30). I’m thinking Gutekunst very much wants to use those picks on players who can help Rodgers win in the next couple years. But what if Oklahoma’s undersized Kyler Murray is available in the draft, and the Packers think he’ll be a special player? What if he’s there late in the first round, or he or another quarterback they think highly of is there at 12? You can read more about the Packers' quarterback questions here:

The #Packers hiring Matt LaFleur told us that job No. 1 will be getting Aaron Rodgers to play great again. https://t.co/2Y2oZVEzcd — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 22, 2019

Here's a mock draft that has the Packers trading down from No. 12 to No. 15 to allow Washington to move up and draft Murray. So what would the Packers get at No. 15 and No. 30?

On my way to the Senior Bowl and in case you missed it, here’s my latest mock draft — I have seven guys taking part in the Senior Bowl this week going in the first round: https://t.co/vbOUOAjFrm — ryan wilson (@ryanwilsonCBS) January 22, 2019

If the Packers did consider drafting a quarterback this year, who else might be a potential prospect?

What quarterbacks can help themselves most at the Senior Bowl this week? Can Daniel Jones entrench himself in the Top 10? Can Drew Lock become a first-round lock? Who else can separate from a muddled crop? https://t.co/IRmya9j5YV — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 22, 2019

It's time for Packers fans to start becoming more familiar with all the likely top draft picks:

Top 50 prospects for 2019 NFL Drafthttps://t.co/5cI8P2K3T6 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 22, 2019

Tom Silverstein has news of a Packers front-office hire and a new candidate for special teams coach:

In addition to landing Hendrickson for their personnel department, the Packers have also interviewed Mike Mallory for a special teams job. https://t.co/xBGXsqB585 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 23, 2019

The Lions, who like the Packers were thought to be interested in special teams coach Darren Rizzi, wound up hiring someone who once filled that role in Green Bay:

Detroit Lions bring back John Bonamego as special teams coordinator https://t.co/aH90YbFfCg — Freep Sports (@freepsports) January 22, 2019

And another former Packers coordinator returns to the NFL:

The Cardinals ~officially~ announce the hiring of Tom Clements as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Here's @azbobbymac's story from Saturday: https://t.co/ZvgdVLdNDE — Katherine Fitzgerald (@kfitz134) January 22, 2019

A former Packers offensive lineman gets a shot with the Broncos:

The Broncos have signed former Packers starting OL Don Barclay to a reserve/future deal, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 22, 2019

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews pays tribute to first responders in a new commercial:

Clay Matthews, mom talk about his scary scooter accident as a child for new Verizon ad https://t.co/Xn3PoPxU1I — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 22, 2019

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about the growing confidence of Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling:

Last year, Marquez Valdes-Scantling was trying to woo scouts at an all-star game. Now, he was there to autograph his @PaniniAmerica card from his rookie year, when he became Rodgers’ deep threat.



And he’s not worried about learning a new offense.



Story: https://t.co/JyQ8knk4xFpic.twitter.com/AbJtgRGZ7B — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 22, 2019

The Bears no doubt have no second thoughts about trading their top 2019 draft pick to Oakland:

Khalil Mack got after the passer this season – and finished with the regular season's third-highest pass-rush productivity pic.twitter.com/cMiOmPmAQz — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 22, 2019

