Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein take a look at a play from the Rams' NFC championship game and discuss how the Packers will run a similar offense.

While new Packers coach Matt LaFleur is keeping busy trying to fill out his staff, general manager Brian Gutekunst has brought in former Ravens scout and longtime friend Milt Hendrickson to fill a key front office position.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets ready pregame for the game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

We'll start with Kelly Price of NBC 26 in Green Bay, who interviewed Packers receiver Davante Adams at a Pro Bowl practice session in Orlando, Florida. Price asked Adams for his thoughts about the hiring of LaFleur.

"He's a great guy," Adams told Price. "I kinda like what he's trying to do with the offense. He's pretty innovative so it will be a good way to mix things up a little bit."

Asked about his first impressions upon meeting LaFleur, Adams told Price, "He's a real young guy, it's a big change-up from (Mike McCarthy's) style, obviously just off the age alone. He's really relatable, which is going to be really good. To be able to lead men, you've got to be able to entertain them and capture their attention and gain their respect. So he's a guy I see that we could definitely head in that direction with."

Here's the full interview with Davante Adams at today's #ProBowl practice. https://t.co/CztGJnrGpC — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) January 24, 2019

Reunited with @TomSilverstein for a new Chalk It Up! Today, we're breaking down a Rams play from Sunday's NFC Championship that reflects what Matt LaFleur will seek to accomplish with the Packers' offense.



Full 📽️ @PGPackersNews: https://t.co/NWS2ivN36Epic.twitter.com/HHqIbhiV0d — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) January 23, 2019

Yes, the Packers' special teams were every bit as bad as we suspected:

#Packers finished 32nd in Rick Gosselin’s special teams rankings. Now you know why it was necessary for them to land former #Dolphins ST coordinator Darren Rizzi, whose units ranked 4th. The rest of the field isn’t good. Here’s Rick’s rankings: https://t.co/PipCgtuSba — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 23, 2019

What all was involved in Aaron Rodgers' decision to become part of the Milwaukee Bucks ownership group? Jim Owczarski talked to the Packers quarterback about it:

As a business move, Rodgers said it's a great investment. "But to me, the bigger draw was the tie to the region and just the strong love for basketball.” https://t.co/Fmf4V8QLRT — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 23, 2019

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy tells Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal that it may take league intervention for Green Bay to play in London:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ #Packers in London? That's a no -- again. “I think it’s going to take the league getting involved and saying, ‘For the good of the league, we need the Packers to play an international game,'” CEO Mark Murphy says. https://t.co/NoEENDAkL0 — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 23, 2019

Wilde also writes about how much quarterback Robert Griffin III enjoyed working with LaFleur in Washington:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ Robert Griffin III loved playing for Matt LaFleur. That's why RGIII's excited for what LaFleur can do with Aaron Rodgers. "Matt knows how to navigate those waters. He knows how to pull out the best in people." https://t.co/AiqiKEtE8x — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 23, 2019

Is former Packers receiver Donald Driver trying to recruit disgruntled Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley?

Beasley, are you trying to get to GB? https://t.co/hoMLtvwFJu — Donald Driver (@Donald_Driver80) January 23, 2019

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was judged the NFL's best pass blocker by Pro Football Focus:

Green Bay's David Bakhtiari named our Best Pass-Blocker for the 2018 seasonhttps://t.co/mJRyKqqk7ypic.twitter.com/ZRBtDmzqwj — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 23, 2019

More evidence of Bakhtiari's excellence can be found here:

Good stuff here from @TheNickShook. Big goal for Matt LaFleur in 2019: Finding ways to get the ball out of Aaron Rodgers' hands. On time. https://t.co/q3rxKUN8NCpic.twitter.com/lEH3cAmzjV — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) January 23, 2019

The Power Sweep looks at how the Packers have fared in producing "explosive plays" during the last two seasons:

Generating explosive plays is central to Matt LaFleur’s offensive philosophy.



Let’s examine how explosive plays impacted the Packers’ 2018 and 2017 seasons. #GoPackGo: https://t.co/NU8haSIl4d — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) January 23, 2019

What a year it was these last 12 months for former Packers guard and now Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer:

Happy Birthday to Hall of Fame Guard @JerryKramer64GB! Hall of Fame Enshrinement Class of 2018. RT to wish the @packers legend a Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/p6Wjh0vGq2 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 23, 2019

