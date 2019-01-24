Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein take a look at a play from the Rams' NFC championship game and discuss how the Packers will run a similar offense. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
While new Packers coach Matt LaFleur is keeping busy trying to fill out his staff, general manager Brian Gutekunst has brought in former Ravens scout and longtime friend Milt Hendrickson to fill a key front office position.
We'll start with Kelly Price of NBC 26 in Green Bay, who interviewed Packers receiver Davante Adams at a Pro Bowl practice session in Orlando, Florida. Price asked Adams for his thoughts about the hiring of LaFleur.
"He's a great guy," Adams told Price. "I kinda like what he's trying to do with the offense. He's pretty innovative so it will be a good way to mix things up a little bit."
Asked about his first impressions upon meeting LaFleur, Adams told Price, "He's a real young guy, it's a big change-up from (Mike McCarthy's) style, obviously just off the age alone. He's really relatable, which is going to be really good. To be able to lead men, you've got to be able to entertain them and capture their attention and gain their respect. So he's a guy I see that we could definitely head in that direction with."
You can watch Price's entire interview with Adams here:
Don't miss Tom Silverstein and Olivia Reiner and their breakdown of what to expect from LaFleur's offense based on plays the Rams use:
Yes, the Packers' special teams were every bit as bad as we suspected:
What all was involved in Aaron Rodgers' decision to become part of the Milwaukee Bucks ownership group? Jim Owczarski talked to the Packers quarterback about it:
Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy tells Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal that it may take league intervention for Green Bay to play in London:
Wilde also writes about how much quarterback Robert Griffin III enjoyed working with LaFleur in Washington:
Is former Packers receiver Donald Driver trying to recruit disgruntled Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley?
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was judged the NFL's best pass blocker by Pro Football Focus:
More evidence of Bakhtiari's excellence can be found here:
The Power Sweep looks at how the Packers have fared in producing "explosive plays" during the last two seasons:
What a year it was these last 12 months for former Packers guard and now Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer:
And finally: Submit questions now and then join Pete Dougherty at noon Thursday for his weekly live chat:
