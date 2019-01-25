CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein take a look at a play from the Rams' NFC championship game and discuss how the Packers will run a similar offense. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

While new Packers coach Matt LaFleur has kept busy trying to fill out his staff, general manager Brian Gutekunst brought in former Ravens scout and longtime friend Milt Hendrickson to serve in Eliot Wolf's former role as director-football operations.

This is a 2017 photo of new Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo: AP)

We'll start with Pete Dougherty's column on how LaFleur is taking a risk entrusting the offensive line coaching position to Adam Stenavich, who has only two years of NFL coaching experience.

Pete writes:

Offensive line is one of the most important positions on a coaching staff because it’s a team within a team. More than any other position group, the whole can be greater than the sum of the parts. The line coach has to get five players to perform in unison regardless of injuries, and because of the salary cap he often has to make do with at least a couple of low draft picks or undrafted players.

