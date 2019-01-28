Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein take a look at a play from the Rams' NFC championship game and discuss how the Packers will run a similar offense. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
New Packers coach Matt LaFleur is closing in on filling out his staff after hiring Mike Smith to serve as outside linebackers coach Friday.
We'll start with Pete Dougherty's column on the Packers needing to follow the examples of New England and New Orleans by providing Aaron Rodgers with more help at running back and offensive line.
Pete writes:
Helping Rodgers as he gets older is the reason signing Le’Veon Bell should at least be on the table. I’ve gotten plenty of pushback on that proposition, and I understand it. Bell will cost a lot of money, reportedly is a positive test away from a marijuana suspension and plays a position in which players are viewed as more or less interchangeable. Teams are wary of investing a lot of money in any one of them.
But a few backs are a cut above, and Bell is among them. He’s in the class of the Rams’ Todd Gurley for excelling not only as a runner but in the passing game, which is no small thing in today’s NFL.
Remember also that running back is on the Packers’ list of big needs. Aaron Jones is a good player, but after his third MCL tear in 13 months the Packers would be crazy to count on him to stay healthy, especially if he’s getting 15 or more touches a game.
It’s either sign a good back (Bell is by far the best available) or add one in the draft, very possibly with a high pick. In fact, I could see Gutekunst spending his second first-rounder (No. 30 overall) on a back, which is fine. But if he signed Bell, the GM could use it on the highest-graded prospect at almost any other position and address a big need. He has only so many high picks to go around.
You can read Pete's entire column here:
Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is bringing in a longtime friend to coach outside linebackers:
Richard Ryman writes about the passing at age 94 of Dan Orlich, the last surviving player from the Curly Lambeau era:
Did LaFleur learn that he was about to be hired as Packers coach from a reporter's phone call?
Jason Wilde looks at the sorry state of the Packers' special teams for the Wisconsin State Journal:
Packers rookie Jaire Alexander led all NFL cornerbacks in an interesting statistical rating:
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams approves this message:
Adams looked a bit winded after making a catch Sunday in the Pro Bowl (he had two receptions for 41 yards in the AFC's 26-7 victory):
Will tight end Jimmy Graham soar like this again in the NFL (and will it be in Green Bay)?
Pro Football Focus looks at Packers' biggest needs:
Cheesehead TV writes about possible long-term ramifications of the 2019 Packers season:
And finally: Delaware defensive back Nasir Adderley has impressed former Packers cornerback and Hall of Famer Herb Adderley, who is the cousin of Nasir's grandfather:
