Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein take a look at a play from the Rams' NFC championship game and discuss how the Packers will run a similar offense.

New Packers coach Matt LaFleur is closing in on filling out his staff after hiring Mike Smith to serve as outside linebackers coach Friday.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) picks up 10 yards on a reception before being tackled by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 26, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. (Photo: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

We'll start with Pete Dougherty's column on the Packers needing to follow the examples of New England and New Orleans by providing Aaron Rodgers with more help at running back and offensive line.

Pete writes:

Helping Rodgers as he gets older is the reason signing Le’Veon Bell should at least be on the table. I’ve gotten plenty of pushback on that proposition, and I understand it. Bell will cost a lot of money, reportedly is a positive test away from a marijuana suspension and plays a position in which players are viewed as more or less interchangeable. Teams are wary of investing a lot of money in any one of them. But a few backs are a cut above, and Bell is among them. He’s in the class of the Rams’ Todd Gurley for excelling not only as a runner but in the passing game, which is no small thing in today’s NFL. Remember also that running back is on the Packers’ list of big needs. Aaron Jones is a good player, but after his third MCL tear in 13 months the Packers would be crazy to count on him to stay healthy, especially if he’s getting 15 or more touches a game. It’s either sign a good back (Bell is by far the best available) or add one in the draft, very possibly with a high pick. In fact, I could see Gutekunst spending his second first-rounder (No. 30 overall) on a back, which is fine. But if he signed Bell, the GM could use it on the highest-graded prospect at almost any other position and address a big need. He has only so many high picks to go around.

Dougherty: #Packers must fortify two positions to give Aaron Rodgers the help he needs https://t.co/YifxoMdQ5W — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 26, 2019

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is bringing in a longtime friend to coach outside linebackers:

Smith spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs, who fired him along with defensive coordinator Bob Sutton after their AFC Championship game loss to the New England Patriots last week. https://t.co/Xcxdzp34qQ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 26, 2019

Richard Ryman writes about the passing at age 94 of Dan Orlich, the last surviving player from the Curly Lambeau era:

"Back then, with 32- or 33-man rosters, everyone played quite a bit. No one really sat too long on the bench." https://t.co/ZufdMEO5Cr — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 25, 2019

Did LaFleur learn that he was about to be hired as Packers coach from a reporter's phone call?

ESPN's @AdamSchefter broke the news that the Packers were hiring Matt LaFleur... to Matt LaFleur!



From @RealSportsHBO: https://t.co/LwRTVZEhMUpic.twitter.com/NlrBoULPsE — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) January 28, 2019

Jason Wilde looks at the sorry state of the Packers' special teams for the Wisconsin State Journal:

Not so special: Matt LaFleur’s new-look Packers must improve special teams — no matter who runs them https://t.co/uZL8f72hvOpic.twitter.com/0oO89K2ru0 — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) January 27, 2019

Packers rookie Jaire Alexander led all NFL cornerbacks in an interesting statistical rating:

Jaire Alexander contested 36.7% of the targets thrown his way in 2018 – leading the league's cornerbacks pic.twitter.com/SEqlT99sny — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 25, 2019

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams approves this message:

.@tae15adams is an incredible route runner & all around great receiver



• Gets on DB’s toes

• Shifty

• Patient & reads DB’s as he’s running his routes

• Violent sticks

• Explosive in & out of breaks

• Phenomenal job using head & shoulder fakes pic.twitter.com/ZMP4xzvHdw — Receiver School (@ReceiverSchool) January 25, 2019

Adams looked a bit winded after making a catch Sunday in the Pro Bowl (he had two receptions for 41 yards in the AFC's 26-7 victory):

These guys haven't done conditioning in a couple weeks 😂🙌 @tae15adamspic.twitter.com/7weVeRZQvx — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 27, 2019

Will tight end Jimmy Graham soar like this again in the NFL (and will it be in Green Bay)?

Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. Push the boundaries and live your life. Don’t let Anyone or Anything keep you grounded. Go and live!

#80 #flyitlikeyoustoleit@eaa#live… https://t.co/LTEzPnDvQR — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) January 27, 2019

Pro Football Focus looks at Packers' biggest needs:

The Packers will be in the market for an edge defender this offseason.



For all 16 NFC team's biggest offseason need: https://t.co/FBVPyyIhcwpic.twitter.com/5XylYU24L4 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 25, 2019

Cheesehead TV writes about possible long-term ramifications of the 2019 Packers season:

The Direction of the 2019 Season Will Determine The Packers Long Term Future https://t.co/jZHTiLOgtY#Packers#GoPackpic.twitter.com/DmywTwLUzu — Cheesehead TV (@cheeseheadtv) January 26, 2019

And finally: Delaware defensive back Nasir Adderley has impressed former Packers cornerback and Hall of Famer Herb Adderley, who is the cousin of Nasir's grandfather: