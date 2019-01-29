CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein take a look at a play from the Rams' NFC championship game and discuss how the Packers will run a similar offense. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

GREEN BAY – Vanderbilt special teams coach Shawn Mennenga has emerged as a top candidate to replace the fired Ron Zook.

Multiple sources said Mennenga interviewed with new Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently and may have been offered the job. Mannenga spent seven seasons as an assistant special teams coach with the Cleveland Browns before becoming special teams coordinator in the college ranks.

LaFleur has also settled on a wide receivers coach, according to a separate source. Alvis Witted, the Colorado State wide receivers coach, has agreed to a deal to coach receivers for the Packers.

Cleveland Browns Assistant Special Teams coach Shawn Mennenga watches during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Witted, who played nine seasons in the NFL (1998-2006), began coaching at UCLA as quality controls coach. He moved to Colorado State in 2012 and coached Rashard Higgins, a fifth-round pick of the Browns, and Michael Gallup, a third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys.

LaFleur had interviewed veteran receivers coach Karl Dorrell and Houston Texans assistant Wes Welker, but he also talked with several college coaches. Witted replaces David Raih, who was allowed to interview and accept a job with the Arizona Cardinals.

LaFleur interviewed at least four candidates for the special teams job, including Zook’s assistant for one year, Maurice Drayton, but appears to be leaning toward Mennenga, who spent seven seasons as an assistant for the Cleveland Browns before taking over at Vanderbilt.

Mennenga assisted Browns special teams coach Chris Tabor from 2011-17, which means he was there when Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was head coach and one of LaFleur’s mentors, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, was offensive coordinator.

Both may have given LaFleur some insight into Mennenga and how successful he might be given full reins of a special teams unit.

Tabor and Mennenga were both fired by then-Browns coach Hue Jackson after the 2017 season. Tabor was scooped up by the Chicago Bears, where he had previously been tutored by special teams guru Dave Toub, who is now in Kansas City.

Mennenga’s association with Tabor may have given the Packers confidence that he could handle a head special teams job. Having worked for Tabor for seven seasons, Mennenga probably has some connection to the schemes that Toub has used over the years.

Vanderbilt finished the 2018 season 6-7, including a 3-5 mark in the SEC. Their special teams were solid overall. Punter Parker Thome averaged 44.9 yards per punt, kicker Riley Guay hit just 13 of 22 field goals (47 of 47 extra points) and kick returner Jamauri Wakefield averaged 21.3 yards per return.

The Commodores ranked last in the SEC in kick return average (19.79) and fourth in punt return average (11.0). Opponents averaged 23.8 yards per kickoff return and 8.1 per punt return.

If Mennenga is to become the Packers’ special teams coach, his task will be enormous. The Packers ranked 32nd in former Dallas Morning News columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings, which weighs all the key special teams statistics and creates a point value based on the final numbers.

The Packers tried to hire highly respected Miami Dolphins special teams coach Darren Rizzi, but even though they were able to get him to make a visit they didn’t blow him away with their offer, sending a signal they weren’t pulling out all the stops. Rizzi would have been working with a coach he didn’t know and moving his family to a cold-weather city.

Rizzi and LaFleur hit it off, the source said, but Rizzi left town without the offer he thought was forthcoming. Although the Packers met his number several days later, the source said, he decided to pull himself out of the running. He is expected to land with another NFL team.

After it was clear Rizzi wasn’t coming, LaFleur brought in Jacksonville Jaguars assistant Mike Mallory and New York Giants assistant Tom Flynn for interviews. Both of them had been full-time special teams coaches, but there has been no indication either is in the running for the Packers job.

LaFleur also interviewed Drayton, who was an assistant under Zook for just one year, coming from the Indianapolis Colts last season. Drayton may return as assistant special teams coach if Mennenga is hired.

As a whole, the special teams coaching market was thin with Rizzi at the top and no one close to him at the time LaFleur began his search. In the meantime, NFC North rivals Detroit (John Bonamego) and Minnesota (Marwaan Maloof) hired coaches to lead their special teams.