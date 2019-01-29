Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein take a look at a play from the Rams' NFC championship game and discuss how the Packers will run a similar offense. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
As Super Bowl Week got underway in Atlanta, new Packers coach Matt LaFleur still was keeping busy talking to assistant coach candidates and trying to complete his staff.
We'll start with Bill Barnwell of ESPN predicting what the Las Vegas over/under on victories in 2019 will be for the Packers and the 31 other NFL teams. Barnwell projects Vegas will put the Packers' over/under win total at 8.5.
Barnwell writes of the Packers:
Matt LaFleur's new team had a shockingly disappointing 2018, as it managed to get a 16-game season out of Aaron Rodgers and still went 6-9-1, which cost Mike McCarthy his job. I think it was time for McCarthy to go, and the lack of interest in hiring McCarthy around the league suggests that he wasn't seen as a great coach, but it's also fair to note that the move doesn't guarantee success.
Fans were thrilled when the Packers (removed) Ted Thompson and new general manager Brian Gutekunst actually spent money in free agency, but his first class delivered Jimmy Graham, Tramon Williams and Muhammad Wilkerson, who failed to make an impact thanks to injuries and aging. LaFleur isn't McCarthy, but the 39-year-old might not turn out to be an upgrade, either.
You can read Barnwell's entire story here:
How often has a young NFL coach ever clicked quickly with an elite veteran quarterback? Lori Nickel looks at the challenge facing LaFleur:
Former Pro Bowl receiver Wes Welker reportedly has interviewed for assistant coaching positions with the Packers and San Francisco 49ers:
Given he finished the season with a concussion and played throughout on a bum knee, Aaron Rodgers is having an active offseason:
Looking at some famous cold-weather sports moments for Wisconsin teams:
A former Packers broadcaster during the lean years of the 1950s has died:
Packers receiver Davante Adams talked more from the Pro Bowl about how he's looking forward to some new things from LaFleur:
Former Packers general manager Ted Thompson definitely was at the forefront of this NFL trend:
The Packers also got the jump on rest of the NFL here:
Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co. reflects on the Packers' decision to cut ties with Jordy Nelson:
And finally: We've already reached the point where more is expected from the Cleveland Browns than the Packers:
