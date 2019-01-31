Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
With the Packers' announcement Wednesday making the hiring of wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted official, new head coach Mark LaFleur's coaching staff is nearly complete:
We'll start with Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari's radio appearance Wednesday on ESPN Milwaukee (540-AM), in which he addressed whether complacency had set in on the team during its 6-9-1 season, an issue raised by president/CEO Mark Murphy.
"The one thing that always rubbed me the wrong way was, I guess it can kind of parallel with complacency, is more accountability," Bakhtiari said. "For me, the thing that would really grind my gears was guys being late for the plane. No one holding other guys accountable or even fining them for being late."
Bakhtiari said everyone on the team, whether they're a veteran All-Pro tackle or a rookie, needs to be held to the same standard.
"There needs to be that fear of guys across the board that, 'Hey, your job is consistently judged and based and you have to perform.' That's what have you done for me lately ... that's the NFL," Bakhtiari said.
You can listen to the entire Bakhtiari interview here:
Bakhtiari again took a pass on being a Pro Bowl fill-in:
Richard Ryman looks at the many reasons why Green Bay never will host a Super Bowl:
It was Ice Bowl weather Wednesday in Green Bay:
A reminder of just how good Aaron Rodgers can be:
At Cheesehead TV, they're concerned about what the report indicating tight end Jimmy Graham will return signals for the team as a whole:
And finally: London getting its own NFL team seems like it might be the only way the Packers will ever get over there:
