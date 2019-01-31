Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

With the Packers' announcement Wednesday making the hiring of wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted official, new head coach Mark LaFleur's coaching staff is nearly complete:

With the #Packers officially announcing the hiring of WRs coach Alvis Whitted, coach Mike LaFleur's offensive staff is pretty set. A few position assts are still to be added:



OC - Nathaniel Hackett

QB - Luke Getsy,

RB - Ben Sirmans

OL - Adam Stenavich

TEs - Justin Outten — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 30, 2019

Here's defense and special teams:



DEFENSE



Coordinator – Mike Pettine

Def. line – Jerry Montgomery

Inside LBs – Kirk Olivadotti

Outside LBs – Mike Smith

Defensive backs – Jason Simmons



Special teams

Coordinator – Shawn Mennenga*



* - Expected to be hired https://t.co/YJSTpp0TIB — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 30, 2019

We'll start with Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari's radio appearance Wednesday on ESPN Milwaukee (540-AM), in which he addressed whether complacency had set in on the team during its 6-9-1 season, an issue raised by president/CEO Mark Murphy.

Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 27, 2015, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

"The one thing that always rubbed me the wrong way was, I guess it can kind of parallel with complacency, is more accountability," Bakhtiari said. "For me, the thing that would really grind my gears was guys being late for the plane. No one holding other guys accountable or even fining them for being late."

Bakhtiari said everyone on the team, whether they're a veteran All-Pro tackle or a rookie, needs to be held to the same standard.

"There needs to be that fear of guys across the board that, 'Hey, your job is consistently judged and based and you have to perform.' That's what have you done for me lately ... that's the NFL," Bakhtiari said.

You can listen to the entire Bakhtiari interview here:

"For me, the thing that really grind my gears was guys being late for the plane and no one holding other guys accountable or even fining them for being late….” - #Packers LT David Bakhtiari on today’s show. #podcast: https://t.co/06pgKkpQkupic.twitter.com/d8UEVS7uOp — Wilde And Tausch (@WildeAndTausch) January 30, 2019

Bakhtiari again took a pass on being a Pro Bowl fill-in:

A reminder of just how good Aaron Rodgers can be:

140 seconds of ridiculous throws from Aaron Rodgers.



Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/30kOsLH9LW — Nathan Marzion (@natemar3i0n) January 30, 2019

