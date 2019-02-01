Photos: Julius Peppers with the Packers
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) runs
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) runs back an interception for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2, 2014, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers (56) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on Sept. 20, 2015, at Lambeau FIeld. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers (56) during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Aug. 20, 2016. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers pressures
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer during an NFC divisional playoff game on Jan. 16, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates a sack during the second quarter of a wild-card playoff game against the New York Giants on Jan. 8, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers (56) plays with a few fans behind the bench near the end off a game against Washington at FedEx Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebackers (from left) Kyler Fackrell,
Green Bay Packers linebackers (from left) Kyler Fackrell, Julius Peppers and Clay Matthews in the tunnel before a game at Ford Field in Detroit. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) forces
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) forces a high throw from Tony Romo (9) against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFC divisional playoff on Jan. 11, 2015, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates after knocking the ball loose from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) in the first quarter during an NFC divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers pressures
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) in the fourth quarter on Nov. 23, 2014, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive end Datone Jones (95) dives
Green Bay Packers defensive end Datone Jones (95) dives for the legs of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) as linebacker Julius Peppers (56) pursues on Nov. 22, 2015, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebackers Clay Matthews (52) and
Green Bay Packers linebackers Clay Matthews (52) and Julius Peppers (56) celebrate a defensive stop against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers has some
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers has some fun with Chicago Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery after their game on Sept. 13, 2015, at Soldier Field in Chicago. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown with Morgan Burnett (42) against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2, 2014, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defenders Mike Neal (96) and Julius
Green Bay Packers defenders Mike Neal (96) and Julius Peppers (56) celebrate following a big stop against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 4, 2015, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler during a game on Sept. 13, 2015, at Soldier Field in Chicago. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) dodges
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) dodges tacklers during his interception return for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2, 2014, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) raises
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) raises the ball after recovering a fumble against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter on Sept. 21, 2014, at Ford Field in Detroit. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) pressures
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) pressures Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the third quarter on Sept. 21, 2014, at Ford Field in Detroit. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) celebrates his interception returned for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 16, 2014, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebackers Nick Perry (left) and
Green Bay Packers linebackers Nick Perry (left) and Julius Peppers talk during a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 12, 2016, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers looks on
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers looks on during Family Night practice on July 31, 2016, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) puts
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) puts the finishing touches on a sack of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second quarter on Jan. 1, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) sacks
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) during the second quarter on Dec. 4, 2016, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) stops
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) stops Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) for a two-yard gain during the first quarter on Dec. 18, 2016, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers looks on
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers looks on during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 18, 2016, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) smiles
Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) smiles during training camp practice on July 26, 2016, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) on Dec. 17, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
    After 17 seasons, former Green Bay Packers defensive end Julius Peppers announced he was retiring Friday in a story on The Players' Tribune.

    The future Hall of Famer spent three seasons (2014-'16) with Green Bay — and four with the rival Chicago Bears — sandwiched between two stints with the Carolina Panthers.

    “And Packers fans? I guess more than anything, Green Bay just felt like home,” Peppers wrote. “You know, small town, good people who love their football … it was a really great experience being a part of that culture. I was sad to leave Green Bay, and I don’t think I would have left to go anywhere but home to Carolina.

    RELATED: Peppers returns to Carolina after stint with Packers

    RELATED: Peppers' drive for title could lead to Canton

    “So to Chicago and Green Bay: Thank you for embracing me and allowing me to be a part of your families.”

    Peppers' 159½ career sacks rank fourth all-time, behind Hall of Famers Bruce Smith, Reggie White and Kevin Greene.

    Peppers also thanked former teammates in his farewell piece.

    "Aaron Rodgers, just for being an all-time great player and teammate … and for making me believe that somehow, a Hail Mary can be a high-percentage throw," Peppers wrote. "I’ve never seen anybody do some of the things you can do, man. I’m glad I had a front seat for some of it."

    And Peppers defended fired Packers coach Mike McCarthy in expressing gratitude to all his NFL coaches:

    "To my other coaches — Lovie Smith and Rod Marinelli in Chicago, Mike McCarthy (who got a raw deal in Green Bay this year), Ron Rivera and all my coaches in Carolina: Thank you for being incredible leaders and great men. I’m proud that I got to play for each of you."

    How do Packers fans feel about Peppers now that his playing career is over?

    There’s no question he added some value to the Packers from 2014-'16, even if his best years were behind him. He was named to the 2015 Pro Bowl squad and participated in the playoffs all three years.

    Including 2014, a season which ended … well, pretty much everyone remembers how it ended. And Peppers made one of the more memorable decisions in that nightmarish NFC Championship game loss against Seattle.

    With 5:13 left in the fourth quarter and Green Bay leading, 19-7, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw over the middle, and Micah Hyde forced a deflection off the hands of Jermaine Kearse and into the arms of Morgan Burnett. Burnett intentionally slid to the ground, encouraged by Peppers with the now-infamous “no mas” signal.

    The belief: Green Bay could milk the clock from here and didn’t need to risk a return, though Burnett had a ton of room to run and could have even scored a knockout touchdown on the play.

    The Packers went three-and-out on the ensuing series and gave the ball back for the first of two quick scoring drives by Seattle.

    There’s also the matter of Peppers playing four excellent seasons for the rival Bears, although Green Bay got the last laugh there. Peppers was part of the 2010 Bears team that the Packers defeated in the NFC Championship game en route to the Super Bowl crown.

    In fact, Peppers went only 1-8 with the Bears against the Packers (counting the postseason). The final battle came in 2013, when Green Bay famously defeated Chicago on the final day of the regular season to win the NFC North on a late Randall Cobb touchdown. Pay attention to John Kuhn's block that kept Peppers from disrupting the play.

    In the next three years with the Packers, Peppers played in 49 games and posted two interceptions, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 14 passes defended, 74 solo tackles and 25 sacks. Pretty impressive for a player in his age 34-36 seasons.

