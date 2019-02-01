Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

As we enter Super Bowl weekend, new Packers coach Matt LaFleur is putting the finishing touches on rounding out his staff.

We'll begin with Ryan Wood's in-depth profile of LaFleur and how it’s important to understand where he started. Mount Pleasant, a college town with students accounting for half its 60,000 residents, was his launch pad.

San Francisco 49ers wide receivers coach Mike LaFleur talks into his headset during a 2017 game against the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo: John Froschauer, AP)

LaFleur is a family man, and it's only natural that at some point he'd like to coach alongside his younger brother Mike, who is the San Francisco 49ers' wide receivers/passing game coordinator.

Ryan writes:

The 49ers blocked a request to interview Mike for the open offensive coordinator job, but a future reunion can’t be ruled out. The brothers coached on the same staff for two years in Atlanta, where they beat the Packers in the NFC championship game. Two weeks later, they fell on the wrong side of the New England Patriots’ 28-3 comeback in the Super Bowl. “There’s a memory I’ll never forget with my brother,” Mike says, perhaps wishing he could. It isn’t easy, brothers working together in a competitive field, but Mike says they learned a lot in those two years. “Whether we coach (together) again or not in this league,” he says, “who knows. I feel like we FaceTime so much, I’m with him all the time. For me, I just want him to have success.”

Carolina Panthers edge rusher Julius Peppers, whose outstanding 17-year career included a three-year stint in Green Bay, announces his retirement:

LaFleur is former offensive coordinator for the Rams, and they have been raving about him this week at the Super Bowl:

The Packers are hiring Vanderbilt's Shawn Mennenga to coach special teams:

Pete Dougherty fields readers' questions about Jimmy Graham and more:

The Packers aren't playing in the Super Bowl, but here are five Wisconsin-connected athletes who could be a winner on Sunday:

At $7.8 million, the Packers trail only the 49ers ($35 million) and Cowboys ($11.7 million) among NFC teams in unused salary-cap space that can be carried over from 2018:

The Packers Wire runs down which upcoming free agents have ties to LaFleur and could be possible targets for Green Bay:

Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co. writes about how LaFleur can help modernize the Packers' running game:

Jeffery Simmons has been projected as a possibility for the Packers with the No. 12 pick in the draft, and Preston Williams played under new Packers receivers coach Alvis Whitted at Colorado State:

