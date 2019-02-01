Matt LaFleur formally cemented the final coordinator position on his coaching staff Friday with the announcement that Shawn Mennenga had been hired as the Green Bay Packers’ special teams coordinator.

PackersNews.com first reported earlier this week that Mennenga was expected to be hired. Mennenga spent 2018 in the same position at Vanderbilt. He was the Cleveland Browns' special teams assistant from 2011-17.

Former Browns assistant Shawn Mennenga is the Packers' new special teams coordinator. (AP Photo) (Photo: AP)

Also announced Friday was that Mennenga and LaFleur retained assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton. This will be Drayton’s second season with the Packers.

LaFleur also brought in Wendel Davis and Christian Parker as quality control coaches for defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

Parker has history coaching defensive backs in college and was a defensive analyst for Texas A&M in 2018. Davis spent the bulk of the last three seasons as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia on the defensive line.