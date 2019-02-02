Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, injury reports and more odds information.
SUNDAY
RAMS VS. PATRIOTS
Patriots by 2 1/2
Straight up - Rams. Against the spread - Rams.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 1-1 (169-97). Against the spread – 2-0 (135-125-6).
