With Super Bowl LIII in the books, it's already time to look ahead to the odds for next season's Super Bowl champion. And while the Green Bay Packers may be bringing in a new coach, they're not necessarily being greeted with lower expectations.

SuperBook USA's Jeff Sherman puts the Packers at 16/1 odds to win Super Bowl LIV in 2020, on par with the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys. He gives the Kansas City Chiefs the best shot at 6/1, with the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and reigning champion New England Patriots next in line at 8/1. The Chicago Bears are listed at 14/1, just slightly better than the Packers.

NFL Super Bowl LIV (2020) updated



KC 6/1

LAR, NO, NE 8/1

LAC, Chi, Pit 14/1

Min, GB, Dal 16/1

Phi, Bal, Ind, Cle, Hou 20/1

Sea 30/1

Atl, Jax, NYG 40/1

SF 50/1

Car, Ten, Den 60/1

TB, NYJ 80/1

Wsh, Det, Buf, Cin, Oak, Ari 100/1

Mia 300/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 4, 2019

Bovada gives the Packers 18/1 odds, which ranks them ninth. The Patriots (13/2), Rams (7/1), Chiefs (8/1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8/1) are the favorites, with the Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers also listed ahead of the Packers.

Betonline sees the Packers in a similar boat at 18/1, even with the odds given the Vikings. Six teams are better positioned according to the odds, led by the Patriots (6/1) and Chiefs (7/1). The Bears are at 14/1.