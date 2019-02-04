Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' appearance Saturday night on the NFL Honors red carpet at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Rodgers talks about his decision not to undergo offseason knee surgery and his outlook for the future in the wake of Matt LaFleur being named the new Packers coach.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE NFL - Former NFL player Brett Favre, left, presents the moment of the year award to Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers at the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul Abell/Invision for NFL/AP Images) (Photo: Paul Abell, Paul Abell/Invision/AP)

"I feel great," Rodgers told Kay Adams and Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network. "My body feels really good. Instead of getting surgery postseason, decided to kind of go through a different routine with my knee than I've done in the past, and I'm feeling really, really good. Got a concussion the last game, that's cleared up. I'm getting back into my workout routine, but the first month of the offseason is a lot about yoga and traveling."

Rodgers and girlfriend Danica Patrick toured New Zealand and he said the trip included a stop in Hawaii to visit with golfer Jerry Kelly, who will be his playing partner during this week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Alluding to the hiring of LaFleur to succeed the fired Mike McCarthy, Rodgers said, "A lot of change in life, in general. It's tough at first, but it usually works out for the best. So I'm excited about what's going on in Green Bay and the future there, and just enjoying my time off."

Rodgers also accepted the award for "Moment of the Year," which was deemed Rodgers' return from a first-half knee injury to throw the game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Randall Cobb in the season opener against the Bears. Presenting the award was Hall of Fame quarterback and former Packers teammate Brett Favre:

Rodgers even got in a dig at the arch-rival Bears at the end with his pal "Favre-y":

Rodgers summed it all up afterward in an Instagram post:

Packers running back Aaron Jones was on the scene of Super Bowl LIII last week in Atlanta, talking with Dave Schroeder of WBAY-TV and "guaranteeing" that Green Bay will be playing in next season's Super Bowl in Miami.

"Miami next year, we're going to be there," said Jones, who rushed for 728 yards on 133 carries (5.5 average) despite a two-game suspension and an MCL tear that limited his 2018 season to 12 games. "Guaranteeing it."

Although Jones was in Atlanta for Super Bowl festivities, he told Schroeder he wouldn't be attending the game between the Patriots and Rams.

"I'm not going to a (Super Bowl) game until I play in it," said Jones, who added that he's fully recovered from his knee injury.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who spent two seasons (2015-16) having LaFleur as his quarterbacks coach in Atlanta, sang the praises of the new Packers coach on "The ThomaHawk Show" last week with Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins.

"He might be a little bit under the radar or whatever, but I think he's built for long-term success," Ryan said of LaFleur's relative anonymity. "He has a system he believes in, I think he'll be a really good fit for what Aaron does. ... I think he'll do a good job in Green Bay."

Asked about how well LaFleur might get along with Rodgers after the reported friction between the veteran quarterback and McCarthy, Ryan said, "I think they'll work well (together). Matt was great to work with, was really good at striking the balance between being supportive and having your back, but also coaching you hard and knowing how to get the best out of you. So, I think those guys will be good.”

An intriguing possibility for the Packers' 2019 season opener:

