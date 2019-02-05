Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Jermichael Finley becoming the latest former Green Bay Packers teammate to speak publicly about the challenges of playing with Aaron Rodgers and trying to live up to the future Hall of Fame quarterback's lofty standards.
Following on the heels of Jeff Janis' recent comments about how Rodgers' stern on-field demeanor could shake the confidence of young receivers, former Packers tight end Finley said Rodgers had "a trust issue" with his receivers during a Super Bowl week interview with talkSport radio.
"He's a guy who has to see you work; he has to see you work on the field and throw a ball to you and hope you run the right route," said Finley, who retired after the 2013 season after suffering a neck injury. "He goes off football; he don't go off personality when he first meets you. You gotta gain his trust through the game. And it's crazy to say, but I played with the guy six, seven years and I had to gain my trust by running the right routes and knowing the plays."
Finley also lends his voice to a chorus of former Packers players who wonder whether Rodgers will work well with new coach Matt LaFleur:
