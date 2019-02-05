Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Jermichael Finley becoming the latest former Green Bay Packers teammate to speak publicly about the challenges of playing with Aaron Rodgers and trying to live up to the future Hall of Fame quarterback's lofty standards.

Following on the heels of Jeff Janis' recent comments about how Rodgers' stern on-field demeanor could shake the confidence of young receivers, former Packers tight end Finley said Rodgers had "a trust issue" with his receivers during a Super Bowl week interview with talkSport radio.

"He's a guy who has to see you work; he has to see you work on the field and throw a ball to you and hope you run the right route," said Finley, who retired after the 2013 season after suffering a neck injury. "He goes off football; he don't go off personality when he first meets you. You gotta gain his trust through the game. And it's crazy to say, but I played with the guy six, seven years and I had to gain my trust by running the right routes and knowing the plays."

You can watch the Finley video clip here:

Finley also lends his voice to a chorus of former Packers players who wonder whether Rodgers will work well with new coach Matt LaFleur:

From October, here's a look at how Rodgers forges his bond with receivers, via Jim Owczarski:

As long as Rodgers is around, the Packers figure to be a favorite of the oddsmakers:

Rodgers' busy Super Bowl weekend included raising $80,000 for a favorite cause:

LeRoy Butler's Hall of Fame prospects are looking better. Pete Dougherty explains why:

At age 39, LaFleur has assembled a coaching staff full of young assistants. In their latest Packers Podcast, Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski discuss the pros and cons of that:

If you've always wanted to live in a house formerly owned by a Packers offensive line coach, Richard Ryman has two options for you:

Dougherty wrote last week about the importance of the Packers finding a dependable backup quarterback, and that was underscored when Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty credited Brian Hoyer – New England's No. 2 behind Tom Brady – for his scout-team work that prepared the Patriots' defense to shut down the Rams in their 13-3 victory in Super Bowl LIII:

Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co. writes about how Sunday's Super Bowl demonstrated that Green Bay's defense needs to be better in the postseason:

