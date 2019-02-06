CLOSE Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner discuss the good, the bad and the needed improvements from the 2018 Packers' quarterbacks. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Tim Rohan of The MMQB listing 10 of the most memorable storylines of the 2018 season. How could Green Bay's bizarre season not be included, right? And sure enough, the firing of Mike McCarthy makes the cut (the only coach dismissal to do so).

Rohan writes:

In Mike McCarthy’s first 11 years in Green Bay, the Packers averaged 10 wins a season, won six division titles, and won one Super Bowl. They were perennial contenders, but they had only won the big game once, which some observers viewed as a knock on McCarthy, considering his quarterback was Aaron Rodgers, the two-time NFL MVP and surefire future Hall of Famer. In 2018, as the Packers stumbled through their second straight season without making the playoffs, a rift seemed to grow between Rodgers and McCarthy over the play-calling. Midway through the season, McCarthy was fired. Now the Packers have replaced him with LaFleur, who most recently worked as the Titans’ offensive coordinator. The Packers better hope they chose right, if they want to win another Super Bowl in Rodgers’ prime.

You can find out what the other nine memorable storylines were here:

Our annual, nine-part Packers position analysis with 2018 grades kicks off with a look at the quarterbacks:

Will the Packers bring Muhammad Wilkerson back to give it another go?

Tracking all the NFL head-coaching hires:

It's official.



The Packers place a little higher than their record would indicate in the final power rankings:

Adrian Klemm played left guard for the 2005 Packers, appearing in 16 games and as a starter in eight:

We have hired Adrian Klemm as assistant offensive line coach.



Safe to say Ty Montgomery won't be returning to Green Bay:

Some mock drafts have had Jeffery Simmons going to the Packers at No. 12:

Followers of the Packers' Twitter account may or may not be surprised by where it ranks here:

🚨 FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER 🚨



