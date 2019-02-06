Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner discuss the good, the bad and the needed improvements from the 2018 Packers' quarterbacks. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with Tim Rohan of The MMQB listing 10 of the most memorable storylines of the 2018 season. How could Green Bay's bizarre season not be included, right? And sure enough, the firing of Mike McCarthy makes the cut (the only coach dismissal to do so).
Rohan writes:
In Mike McCarthy’s first 11 years in Green Bay, the Packers averaged 10 wins a season, won six division titles, and won one Super Bowl. They were perennial contenders, but they had only won the big game once, which some observers viewed as a knock on McCarthy, considering his quarterback was Aaron Rodgers, the two-time NFL MVP and surefire future Hall of Famer.
In 2018, as the Packers stumbled through their second straight season without making the playoffs, a rift seemed to grow between Rodgers and McCarthy over the play-calling. Midway through the season, McCarthy was fired.
Now the Packers have replaced him with LaFleur, who most recently worked as the Titans’ offensive coordinator. The Packers better hope they chose right, if they want to win another Super Bowl in Rodgers’ prime.
