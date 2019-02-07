Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner unpack the overall performances from the 2018 Packers' wide receivers and tight ends. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with four Packers cracking the top 50 in the Pro Football Focus rankings of the Top 101 players from the 2018 season.
Left tackle David Bakhtiari led the way at No. 39, followed by quarterback Aaron Rodgers (No. 41), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (No. 43) and wide receiver Davante Adams (No. 48):
While having four players in the top 50 can be seen as a good thing, it's telling that Green Bay had no player ranked higher than 39th. The PFF rankings are based solely on 2018 performance and don't take into account a player's past achievements or future potential.
You can find more information about the rankings here:
The second of our nine-part Packers position analysis with 2018 grades looks at wide receivers and tight ends:
Packers fan Russell Beckman expands his lawsuit against the Bears:
Former Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers apparently won't be resurfacing in Cincinnati:
Eight years ago Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers guided the Packers to victory in Super XLV:
Rodgers is ready for a big week at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
But first he needed some help Wednesday from playing partner Jerry Kelly:
Rodgers apparently also likes to have some fun with his wedge stamps:
Jason Wilde writes about how Matt LaFleur's coaching staff is coming together for the Wisconsin State Journal:
The Packers pick up an edge rusher and a tight end in the first round of this USA TODAY mock draft (interestingly, Dane Brugler of The Athletic has the Packers taking the same two players in the first round of his latest mock draft):
Big salary bumps coming for three Packers defensive players, writes ESPN's Rob Demovsky:
The talented tight end the Packers let get away:
And finally: Pete Dougherty fielded questions in his live chat Wednesday about free agency and other topics:
