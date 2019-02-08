CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss the positives of, the negatives of and the needed additions for the 2018 Packers' running backs and fullbacks. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with Richard Ryman's conversation with Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy regarding the team's new management structure and how it impacts both the football and the financial operations of the franchise.

Mark Murphy, Packers President and CEO, on Jan. 21, 2019, in Lambeau Field board room. (Photo: Richard Ryman/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Although general manager Brian Gutekunst and new coach Matt LaFleur both report to him under the new set-up, Murphy told Ryman he'll let them do their jobs without any interference from above.

"I’ll be involved and supportive, but I’m not going to make football decisions," he said. "I’m not making decisions on who we are going to draft or who’s on the 53-man roster or whether we should pass on third-and-1. It’s completely up to Matt (to complete the coaching staff)." Murphy prefers that the general manager and head coach collaborate, rather than one work for the other. They have clearly defined responsibilities, but there are areas where they need to work together. "It would be very different if Matt was reporting directly to Brian and he was a supervisor. Now there is a partnership that I think will really benefit the organization," Murphy said. "If they can't agree on something, they come to me and what I usually say is we'll sit down and I want you to work it out. And then they work it out." Murphy wouldn't reveal whether he'll consider resuming the previous structure. "Once I say that, all I'll hear is, 'Well, is it time yet? Ron Wolf did it this way,' " he said. "I'm very comfortable with the structure now. I think it's working well for us. For instance, Brian didn't have to worry about firing Mike McCarthy. That was my decision. That's not easy to do."

You can read the entire story here:

Our position analysis series looks at whether Aaron Jones can take ownership of the No. 1 running back berth:

There was a time when this would've seemed unthinkable:

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers became the latest to push for the Packers to play in London:

Rodgers got his wish of being grouped with golfing sensation Ho Sung Choi at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Former Packers cornerback (and future Hall of Famer) Charles Woodson has lost his analyst job at ESPN:

The Packers could be in the conversation here, but ... no real surprise:

Acme Packing Co. looks at how Rob Gronkowski's fourth-quarter performance in the Super Bowl for New England could be a road map for Jimmy Graham and the Packers:

Cornerback Jaire Alexander got some good reviews for his rookie season:

