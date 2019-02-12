CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner dissect the ups and downs of the 2018 Packers' linebackers. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with the news Monday of former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt signing with the Cleveland Browns. Packers fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because there were indications that the Chicago Bears might try to reunite Hunt with head coach (and former Chiefs offensive coordinator) Matt Nagy.

On the heels of the Bears' acquisition last year of star edge rusher Khalil Mack, adding Hunt to their backfield (once he serves an NFL suspension) could have made Chicago an NFC North powerhouse.

Nov 11, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) leaves the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Bears beat writer Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times writes:

During the Bears’ season-ending news conference on Jan. 14, general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy opened the door for the possible signing of Hunt when they were asked about him. At the very least, they would discuss Hunt and his future internally. Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2017 when Hunt became the NFL’s leading rusher as a rookie. Nagy said he had a “good conversation” with Hunt on the phone after the Bears’ season ended. ... Bears chairman George McCaskey gets directly involved when it comes to signing players with troubled pasts such as Hunt. But on Jan. 28, McCaskey told the Sun-Times that internal talks regarding Hunt hadn’t progressed. “We’re not there yet,” McCaskey said. “The player’s not even eligible. The important thing is that he address issues in his personal life at this point.”

You can read Jahns' full story here:

The Browns signed running back Kareem Hunt while #Bears, others stand pat ...



Story: https://t.co/FO45S0hEBt — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) February 11, 2019

Leave it to Browns general manager (and former Packers executive) John Dorsey to pounce on the opportunity:

Browns GM John Dorsey, who drafted Kareem Hunt in KC, notes his relationship with the player. Says teams did "extensive due diligence" on Hunt and notes his remorse for his actions and dedication to his counseling — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 11, 2019

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network with more on Hunt and the Browns:

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Browns ownership signed off on the signing of RB Kareem Hunt, who received no guarantees and should hear about his suspension soon. pic.twitter.com/vmuwsmNlge — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2019

Another NFC North team expressed no interest in signing Hunt:

Bob Quinn said the Lions had no interest in signing Kareem Hunt before he went to Cleveland, 'want good people in this organization' https://t.co/zLMvbgHUae via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 12, 2019

Even without Hunt, big things are expected from the Bears, who have surpassed the Packers and Vikings as division favorites:

"For me, it's not that Trubisky has to live up to the hype. You have to progress."@PSchrags says expectations are high for @ChicagoBears QB @Mtrubisky10 in 2019!



📺: @gmfbpic.twitter.com/cFNUsozh4Z — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 11, 2019

More evidence that the Packers likely will open the 2019 NFL season playing at Chicago in a Thursday night game as part of the league's 100th-anniversary celebration:

The NFL is leaning towards having the Bears and Packers kick off the 2019 season at Soldier Field - a break with the tradition of having the Super Bowl champ host the season-opening game. SBJ's story: https://t.co/hm1DyGRfjH — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 11, 2019

The Packers are in desperate need of a playmaker at linebacker, writes Jim Owczarski in the latest installment of our nine-part position analysis:

A position group expected to make plays for the Packers didn’t make enough of them in 2018. https://t.co/WPAQ3ciQOe — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 11, 2019

Some familiar faces for Packers fans are dotting the new AAF rosters:

Jayrone Elliott, LaDarius Gunter land gigs with Alliance of American Football. https://t.co/c9FNLwQ0Ce — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 11, 2019

If the Packers fail to make the playoffs in 2019, they could be compelled to appear on "Hard Knocks" in 2020:

Lions say Raiders much better for 'Hard Knocks' https://t.co/E1yJFYFTqi — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) February 12, 2019

The Packers reportedly aren't expecting offensive lineman Cole Madison to rejoin the team for the 2019 season:

2018 fifth-round pick Cole Madison may not return to Packers https://t.co/z99zf1W6Q9 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 11, 2019

Packers receiver Davante Adams had only five drops last season:

Davante Adams broke out in a big way in 2018 pic.twitter.com/gkBh4iWd3h — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 11, 2019

With Kyler Murray committing to the NFL draft and being a likely high pick, it could push another good player down to the Packers at No. 12 (and if Murray were still on the board, they'd have the option of trading down with a quarterback-needy team):

