Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with The MMQB's rankings of the NFL's neediest teams as we look ahead to 2019 free agency and the draft. Andy Benoit ranks the Packers as the 18th neediest team, with edge rusher being the top priority, and lists the team's best potential free-agent signing (presuming he's available and not franchise tagged).
Benoit writes:
Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's blitz-intensive scheme can manufacture pressure through design, but every scheme has room for an edge bender—especially Green Bay's. Clay Matthews is 32 and unlikely to be retained, Nick Perry is injury-prone and Kyler Fackrell is, to put it kindly, an "effort guy." A versatile edge rusher who can also loop inside would fit best. In other words, a younger Matthews.
Best potential free-agent signing: Jadeveon Clowney, Texans
As a side note, Benoit also writes about the Cowboys' need for a slot receiver and lists the Packers' Randall Cobb as Dallas' best potential free-agent signing.
You can read the entire story here:
How good is Clowney? Pro Football Focus looks at his productive 2018 season:
But before you get your hopes up, Conor Orr of The MMQB doesn't list the Packers among Clowney's five most likely destinations in this free-agency stock watch:
Ryan Wood looks at a critical offseason for cornerbacks in Part 7 of our Packers position-analysis series:
Cornerback Bashaud Breeland vows to put the injuries behind him and demonstrate what he can do (he later added he was referring to previous contract negotiations and that it had nothing to do with the Packers):
Kyler Fackrell was particularly effective when rushing the pass from the right side, according to PFF:
Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew offers up his first 2019 mock draft for NFL.com and has the Packers nabbing an edge rusher at No. 12 and a defensive tackle at No. 30:
Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, a player some early mock drafts had going to the Packers at No. 12, confirms he suffered a torn ACL during workouts:
No surprise here for anyone who has observed Corey Linsley's consistently solid play and durability:
Although Jerry Kramer finally got in, there's still another Lombardi-era Packers guard whose play was deserving of Hall of Fame consideration:
And finally: Even the frozen tundra was buried beneath the snow Tuesday at Lambeau Field:
