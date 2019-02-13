CLOSE Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner evaluate the performances of the 2018 Packers' cornerbacks. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with The MMQB's rankings of the NFL's neediest teams as we look ahead to 2019 free agency and the draft. Andy Benoit ranks the Packers as the 18th neediest team, with edge rusher being the top priority, and lists the team's best potential free-agent signing (presuming he's available and not franchise tagged).

Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after a sack against the Redskins. (Photo: Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports)

Benoit writes:

Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's blitz-intensive scheme can manufacture pressure through design, but every scheme has room for an edge bender—especially Green Bay's. Clay Matthews is 32 and unlikely to be retained, Nick Perry is injury-prone and Kyler Fackrell is, to put it kindly, an "effort guy." A versatile edge rusher who can also loop inside would fit best. In other words, a younger Matthews. Best potential free-agent signing: Jadeveon Clowney, Texans

As a side note, Benoit also writes about the Cowboys' need for a slot receiver and lists the Packers' Randall Cobb as Dallas' best potential free-agent signing.

The NFL offseason is underway, which means teams are looking ahead to the 2019 season. @Andy_Benoit presents which position each team needs most and why https://t.co/j9zeYyXbJe — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 12, 2019

How good is Clowney? Pro Football Focus looks at his productive 2018 season:

Jadeveon Clowney had a BIG year for Houston pic.twitter.com/lSE0sa5IQC — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 12, 2019

But before you get your hopes up, Conor Orr of The MMQB doesn't list the Packers among Clowney's five most likely destinations in this free-agency stock watch:

NFL free agency stock watch: Jadeveon Clowney is a market-setting talent who can play in any scheme. Which team will give him the contract guarantees and length he’ll require? @ConorOrr with a few destinations https://t.co/JFfcxzqLHP — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 12, 2019

Ryan Wood looks at a critical offseason for cornerbacks in Part 7 of our Packers position-analysis series:

In recent seasons, the Packers have prioritized no position more than cornerback. They've seen mixed results. https://t.co/wOarIK8uFa — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 12, 2019

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland vows to put the injuries behind him and demonstrate what he can do (he later added he was referring to previous contract negotiations and that it had nothing to do with the Packers):

It’s crazy how they try to knock my value injury’s plague but didn’t stop from performing those flashes u saw that’s me time will show all In due time really pay attention 2 the details of my game and not the political stories and clips they choose 2 float around #17familia#swi — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) February 12, 2019

Kyler Fackrell was particularly effective when rushing the pass from the right side, according to PFF:

Among EDGE rushers from the 2016 draft class, #Packers Kyler Fackrell posted the 3rd highest Pass-Rushing Productivity rating in 2018 when rushing from the right side (left side of offensive line). His 160 attempts were the 4th most and (8) sacks ranked 1st.#GoPackGopic.twitter.com/2DfdSNWcDW — PFF GB Packers (@PFF_Packers) February 12, 2019

Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew offers up his first 2019 mock draft for NFL.com and has the Packers nabbing an edge rusher at No. 12 and a defensive tackle at No. 30:

.@MJD reveals his first 2019 Mock Draft https://t.co/EwgFnjXUpl — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) February 12, 2019

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, a player some early mock drafts had going to the Packers at No. 12, confirms he suffered a torn ACL during workouts:

No surprise here for anyone who has observed Corey Linsley's consistently solid play and durability:

2018's highest-graded centers in the NFC North pic.twitter.com/beJMSEzdLz — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 12, 2019

Although Jerry Kramer finally got in, there's still another Lombardi-era Packers guard whose play was deserving of Hall of Fame consideration:

Talk of Fame Network’s Clark Judge states the HOF case of former Packers guard Gale Gillingham, who was "John Hannah before John Hannah" https://t.co/8qjLbpTZF3 — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) February 12, 2019

And finally: Even the frozen tundra was buried beneath the snow Tuesday at Lambeau Field: