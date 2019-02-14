CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner evaluate the roster cuts, injuries and moves that characterized the safeties' 2018 season. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with The MMQB unveiling its top-50 Big Board of prospects in advance of the NFL scouting combine, which runs Feb. 26-March 4 in Indianapolis. Based on the reporting of Kalyn Kahler, their No. 12 prospect is LSU cornerback Greedy Williams.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU (Photo11: Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports)

It's not a mock draft, so this isn't a prediction of who will be available for the Packers with the 12th pick in the first round, or whom they might target. And the Packers did take cornerbacks with their first two picks in both 2015 and '18 and their first pick in '17 (although as last season demonstrated, you can never have too many).

Here's what Gary Gramling of The MMQB writes about the 6-2, 182-pound Williams:

A long, fluid and fast cover corner, Williams has the physical traits and ball skills to be a dominant “Seattle-style” corner. Though opponents are going to test his willingness to tackle early on.

And while we're at it, they rank Florida edge rusher Jachai Polite (who has been pegged to the Packers in several mock drafts) as the No. 14 prospect. Here's their assessment of the 6-2, 240-pound Polite:

An absolute burner off the edge, Polite is a twitched-up mover and absolutely frenetic as a pass rusher, highlighted by a Freeney-esque spin move. The question is finding an ideal weight to play at, as he profiles as more of a third-down specialist at his current size but might be sacrificing that tremendous speed if he bulks up.

You can read more about their top-50 Big Board here:

From Bosa to Risner—and with two quarterbacks in the top 15 and four in the top 30—the NFL draft top-50 Big Board heading into the combinehttps://t.co/FhqLag8Ivgpic.twitter.com/GZwEwVQoJI — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 13, 2019

The performance of Packers safeties was dismal in 2018, as Jim Owczarski outlines in this installment of our position-analysis series:

The Packers' safety position suffered from an overall lack of turnovers and impact plays in 2018. https://t.co/6cy8WXopg7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 13, 2019

Pete Dougherty fielded readers' questions about the Alliance of American Football and plenty of other topics in his live chat:

The AAF's opening weekend showcased some interesting rules tweaks. Anything the NFL should consider? https://t.co/1CjBdpqFCH — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 13, 2019

ESPN's Rob Demovsky looks at some veterans the Packers could keep or cut:

Keep or cut: Packers could move on from Nick Perry, others https://t.co/G5lSzKUhH7 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 13, 2019

Coaching changes have been a constant for Packers backup quarterback Tim Boyle, writes Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ Aaron Rodgers, DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle will all have new coaches and a new offensive scheme. But only one #Packers QB has spent most of his football life coping with change -- Boyle. https://t.co/JrLicxTXih — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) February 13, 2019

Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, whose first season with the Packers was cut short by a fractured ankle in Week 3, tells Michael Cohen of The Athletic that he hopes to keep playing in Green Bay:

Muhammad Wilkerson is hoping for another chance to prove himself in Green Bay https://t.co/NYrueUttsM — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 13, 2019

And finally: Packers kicker Mason Crosby shared a photo of the "little dusting" of snow he received: