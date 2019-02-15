GREEN BAY - Three days before the Green Bay Packers introduce Matt LaFleur’s new coaching staff at Lambeau Field, the first-year head coach added two more members.

Jason Vrable was named an offensive assistant Friday after spending the last two years in a similar role with the New York Jets. He also was a quality control coach with Buffalo from 2013-15, where he worked on the same staff with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for two of those seasons and Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in 2013.

Vrable moved into assistant quarterbacks coach and interim running backs coach roles for the Bills in 2016. Before coming to the NFL in 2013, Vrable worked in college for six seasons.

Kevin Koger was also added to the staff as an offensive quality control coach. This will be Koger’s first NFL job. He comes to Green Bay after spending 2018 as the Eastern Kentucky special teams coordinator in 2018, along with coaching receivers for the Colonels from 2016-18. Koger is now the fourth coach on the staff with special teams experience, joining coordinator Shawn Mennenga, assistant Maurice Drayton and special teams quality control coach Rayna Stewart.

Prior to coaching at EKU, Koger was a quality control coach at Tennessee working with the offensive line and wide receivers in 2015 and was a graduate assistant for Michigan from 2013-14 working with tight ends and special teams.

LaFleur will meet with the media Monday for the first time since his introductory news conference Jan. 11 to discuss his coaching hires. Hackett, Pettine, Mennenga and the rest of the position coaches will also speak to the media for the first time in 2019.