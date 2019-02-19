CLOSE Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur discusses his future involvement in quarterbacks meetings with Luke Getsy, Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson's conversation Monday with "Wilde And Tausch" on ESPN Wisconsin (540-AM). Asked if he was "mad" about being cut loose by the Packers during the offseason last year, Nelson replied, "Can we just move on?"

When pressed further on his feelings about his departure, Nelson said, "Yeah, I wasn't happy. ... In a perfect world, I would've played another couple of years in Green Bay and then went home. ... I don't think about it daily or anything, but yeah (do I wish) it had gone a different way? I don't think anyone would argue with that."

Asked about Aaron Rodgers' season and whether he thought the Packers quarterback missed not having him in the lineup while playing instead with rookie receivers, Nelson said, "He had to figure out, especially with Geronimo (Allison) and Randall (Cobb) going down or in and out of the lineup, he had to figure those guys out and they had to figure him out. And it takes time."

Without mentioning rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown by name, Nelson said, "Receiver is one of those positions, very rarely can you come into this league and make a huge impact week in and week out. Can you have a couple splash games here and there? Absolutely. But to be able to sustain it week in and week out is very hard. And so I think they just had that feel-out process.

"They battled hard, they were put in tough situations obviously and they all probably wanted to play better. It kind of just snowballed on them, it looked like."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur introduced his new coaching staff Monday, and Tom Silverstein notes that it lacks experience at some vital spots:

The Packers' offense will be familiar to Aaron Rodgers, vows offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett:

Rodgers has said he wants to be coached, and that's just what LaFleur has in mind for the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer:

LaFleur and Hackett have personalities that should mesh together well:

LaFleur's reshuffling of the strength and conditioning staff resulted in Mark Lovat moving into an assistant role:

Newly promoted strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Gizzi played linebacker for the Packers in 2000-01:

New Packers offensive line assistant coach Luke Butkus relates how "Uncle Dick" reacted to the news:

Packers receiver Geronimo Allison has some fun with Steve Harvey:

This is high praise in a division that contains the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears:

Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are eager to thrive in LaFleur's offense, writes Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal:

