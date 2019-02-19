Geronimo Allison mentioned that he played for the Green Bay Packers, but the wide receiver was looking for relationship advice to which everyone can relate when he appeared Wednesday in the audience on "Steve," a talk show hosted by comedian Steve Harvey.

During a question-and-answer session known as "Hey Steve," Allison introduced himself and his girlfriend, Yvette Riley, and then asked Steve for advice on balancing life with his childhood friends and Riley.

"I'm struggling trying to maintain balancing her and keeping her happy, spending time, taking vacations ... but also spending time with my guys, hanging out," Allison said. "There's a lot of temptations. We love to hang out, do guy things and stuff. I don't want to lose my boys, because I grew up with them from Day 1. Any type of advice you can give me to maintain my relationship, because I don't want to lose her either, and maintain my boys, because they're my guys too."

Harvey, who's become nationally known largely for his work as the host of "Family Feud," offered his feedback.

"The hood holds us with the hood, with the phrase 'keep it real,'" Harvey said. "But your objective is not to keep it real, it's to keep it moving. You've moved to a new level. Your real friends are going to stay your real friends. The ones that ain't your real friends, you're going to lose 'em. Every time you level up, you're going to shed something. But in order to level up, it's necessary to shed."

I needed some advice and confirmation on the direction I’m headed in life and my guy @IAmSteveHarvey told me the truth and kept it real. I appreciate the guidance Steve, thank you. https://t.co/00GVE4a0HP — Geronimo Allison (@813Geronimo) February 18, 2019

Allison played in only five games in 2018 before being placed on injured reserve, with 20 receptions for 303 yards and two touchdowns. He'll enter his fourth season with the Packers in 2019.