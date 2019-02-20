CLOSE Packers' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett discusses his working relationship with head coach Matt LaFleur. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with Andy Benoit's rankings for The MMQB of the top 100 NFL free agents. The highest-rated Packers free agent is wide receiver Randall Cobb at No. 43.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) kneels on the field after dropping the ball in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Dec. 30, 2018. (Photo11: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi)

Regarding Cobb, Benoit writes:

In 2014, he had 1,287 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns and we buckled up for his ride to greatness. But that year was the outlier—in his other seven seasons he has battled injuries and averaged 605 yards.

The only other Packers free agent on the list (way down at No. 94) is cornerback Bashaud Breeland:

A somewhat hot-and-cold player who is not viewed as “versatile,” but he has had flashes of success at left, right and slot corner in Washington and Green Bay. He’s an enticing source of secondary depth, if nothing else.

Conspicuously absent from the list is Clay Matthews, indicating that the soon-to-be 33-year-old edge rusher may not find a robust market for his services. Of the 100 free agents on Benoit's list, only five (tight end Jared Cook, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, running back Adrian Peterson, linebacker Thomas Davis and receiver Pierre Garcon) will be 32 or older as of May 1.

Former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (dealt to Washington last season for a fourth-round draft pick) checks in down at No. 73, with this assessment:

His body and athleticism are tantalizing, but he has not developed the necessary discipline to fulfill his potential.

You can check out Benoit's entire free-agent rankings here:

A collection of defensive stalwarts headline the best free agents of 2019. @Andy_Benoit’s top 100https://t.co/sEzszR6FK0pic.twitter.com/HrYgMriNea — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 19, 2019

Pete Dougherty writes about how new Packers coach Matt LaFleur will lean on his analytics staff for help in making game-management decisions:

LaFleur has an analytics staff to help make sense of the data, but he still has to make the call on how to use it, including on game day. https://t.co/sSmkGu5uF1 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 20, 2019

LaFleur also plans to take full advantage of Mike Pettine's experience as an NFL head coach in Cleveland:

Mike Pettine can draw on his experience in Cleveland to help Matt LaFleur succeed as a head coach. https://t.co/nvKw8usLim — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 19, 2019

Former Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers is returning to Jacksonville:

Dom Capers has been hired as a senior defensive assistant.



He brings 31 years of NFL coaching experience, including 17 as a defensive coordinator. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) February 19, 2019

Another day, another mock draft: This one, from former Washington executive Charley Casserly for NFL.com, has the Packers taking Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams at No. 12 with this comment:

Green Bay needs pass rushers, but protecting Aaron Rodgers takes priority.

With their No. 30 pick, Casserly sees the Packers going for another Alabama product, tight end Irv Smith:

Smith is the second-best tight end in the draft.

You can assess his entire mock draft here:

Here's more on Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison's appearance on Steve Harvey's TV show:

.@IAmSteveHarvey "kept it real" with these words of wisdom for receiver Geronimo Allison. https://t.co/ghtMv8b8Vo — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 19, 2019

The top play won't be any surprise, but the other nine are interesting choices:

The 10 BEST @Packers plays of 2018! 🧀



And the top play goes to... pic.twitter.com/gz3AAzxjbG — NFL (@NFL) February 19, 2019

And finally: The Packers will announce a new member of their Packers FAN Hall of Fame on Wednesday: