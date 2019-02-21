New Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has a Twitter account, but judging by his number of followers (fewer than 10,000 as of Thursday), not that many people are aware.

Take a spin through @CoachMLaFleur, including his most recent tweet, which ... well, it kind of stings if you're a Packers fan.

First, we should note he's only tweeted 14 times

We should set our expectations low if we're expecting any new tweets from the Packers head coach. Here was his first tweet, when he was quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame:

Officially on twitter. Excited to be part of the greatest college football program in #America@NDFootball#GoIrish — Matt LaFleur (@CoachMLaFleur) January 27, 2014

His last tweet came in 2017 ... bad memories there

The last time we saw a tweet from LaFleur was Jan. 16, 2017, and that was just a retweet. He was retweeting Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn (when LaFleur was quarterbacks coach on Quinn's staff), who was asking Falcons fans to get rowdy in advance of their upcoming playoff game.

That's a game you may remember. It was the NFC Championship game for the 2016 season, when the Falcons welcomed the Packers into the Georgia Dome and dispatched LaFleur's future team, 44-21.

But his bio and account are up to date

At least the bio indicates his new gig with the Packers, the banner shows Lambeau Field and some of his recent follows include Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews, Mason Crosby and – of course – David Bakhtiari, one of the kings of Packers Twitter.

LaFleur only follows 117 accounts, and among the lucky few are Brett Favre, professional poker star Phil Ivey and a number of connections to his old job at Notre Dame.

Ooh, and he did 'like' something as recently as Jan. 23

He did like a Devour Foods tweet Jan. 23 that said its risque ad for frozen entrees was disallowed from the Super Bowl broadcast.

He's one of only a few NFL coaches with Twitter accounts

Even if he doesn't update it much, LaFleur is one of only a few NFL head coaches with Twitter accounts, joining the ranks of Tennessee's Mike Vrabel, Seattle's Pete Carroll, Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, New Orleans' Sean Payton, Carolina's Ron Rivera, Atlanta's Quinn, Bruce Arians of Tampa Bay and Kliff Kingsbury of Arizona.

In conclusion

It doesn't appear that LaFleur makes Twitter a big part of his life, which no doubt is for the best. We all wish we had only tweeted 14 times. But maybe he could at least populate his timeline with a few more, just to push down that Packers-Falcons game memory from 2017, no?