We'll start with reaction to Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown declaring Tuesday that he and the team agreed it was "time to move on."
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith (in his relentlessly agitating way) expressed support for the idea of pairing Brown with Davante Adams in Green Bay, saying Wednesday that Brown would be "an upgrade from Jordy Nelson in his heyday" and "would give the great Aaron Rodgers the greatest arsenal he has had in all of his years in Green Bay."
Smith added that "Green Bay can't get a running game to save their life, so they might as well fling the football 45 to 50 times, and that is obviously something that would make Antonio Brown incredibly, incredibly happy. And I guarantee you, Aaron Rodgers would be happy as well."
If your ears can withstand it, you can listen to Smith's entire take here:
Pete Dougherty rejected the idea of the Packers pursuing Brown in a column last weekend, citing the potential for team disruption:
But former Steelers safety Mike Mitchell (now with the Colts) says Brown was a great teammate:
Of course, if the Packers did make a bid for Brown, the price wouldn't be cheap:
Tom Pelissero of NFL.com sums up the situation:
New Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga faces a daunting challenges, Jim Owczarski writes:
Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich also will face scrutiny over his lack of coaching experience:
Another day, another mock draft: Kalyn Kahler of The MMQB pegs the Packers to take Clemson edge rusher Clelin Ferrell at No. 12, with this assessment:
Clay Matthews is in decline, and it’s time for Green Bay to bolster the pass rush with Ferrell. Scouts say he’s a talented and productive pass rusher but not a truly special athlete, which could make this spot his ceiling.
At No. 30, Kahler has the Packers taking Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson:
Green Bay could go receiver here, but I’m giving them an inside linebacker to replace Jake Ryan, a free agent who missed all of 2018 with an ACL tear. Wilson is a three-down inside linebacker with very good instincts when dropping into zone coverage.
You can read the entire mock draft here:
Aaron Rodgers did not, by any measure, face illustrious competition here in 2018:
Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal writes about the positive things the Packers expect from their young coaching staff:
Former Packers defensive lineman Mike Pennel is on the market after being cut loose by the Jets:
And finally, the Packers' Fan Hall of Fame inducted a new member Wednesday:
