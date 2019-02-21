CLOSE Packers' special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga discusses cleaning up penalties. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with reaction to Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown declaring Tuesday that he and the team agreed it was "time to move on."

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates his 33-yard TD reception during the fourth quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 26, 2017. (Photo11: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

We'll start with reaction to Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown declaring Tuesday that he and the team agreed it was "time to move on."

Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod#Boominpic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith (in his relentlessly agitating way) expressed support for the idea of pairing Brown with Davante Adams in Green Bay, saying Wednesday that Brown would be "an upgrade from Jordy Nelson in his heyday" and "would give the great Aaron Rodgers the greatest arsenal he has had in all of his years in Green Bay."

Smith added that "Green Bay can't get a running game to save their life, so they might as well fling the football 45 to 50 times, and that is obviously something that would make Antonio Brown incredibly, incredibly happy. And I guarantee you, Aaron Rodgers would be happy as well."

If your ears can withstand it, you can listen to Smith's entire take here:

.@stephenasmith says Antonio Brown joining the Packers would give Aaron Rodgers "the greatest arsenal he has had in all of his years in Green Bay." pic.twitter.com/DJYmdVyAZj — First Take (@FirstTake) February 20, 2019

Pete Dougherty rejected the idea of the Packers pursuing Brown in a column last weekend, citing the potential for team disruption:

The Packers need playmakers on both sides of the ball, but Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is a blowup waiting to happen, Pete Dougherty writes. https://t.co/JdMtDbairs — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 16, 2019

But former Steelers safety Mike Mitchell (now with the Colts) says Brown was a great teammate:

People can say what they want and they will... but @AB84 one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. Model for work ethic discipline and consisntency. Is he flawed yes but aren’t we all. How many have been to his house how many have had him over. Know the man not just the hair and # — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) February 19, 2019

Of course, if the Packers did make a bid for Brown, the price wouldn't be cheap:

Steelers GM Colbert said there's been no trade talks yet for Antonio Brown but "That will probably pick up as this announcement becomes more official on our end." Added, "we're not going to move a significant player for less than significant compensation" — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) February 20, 2019

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com sums up the situation:

Recapping a pivotal day for the #Steelers, and where things go from here with Antonio Brown on @NFLTotalAccess@nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/oQn9Mt7qge — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 21, 2019

New Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga faces a daunting challenges, Jim Owczarski writes:

Missed kicks. Misdirected punts. A seemingly endless string of penalties. Where does Shawn Mennenga begin? https://t.co/F6LeiHfSwo — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 20, 2019

Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich also will face scrutiny over his lack of coaching experience:

Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich talks about "starting new things" in taking over for James Campen. https://t.co/BpHq7wruZs — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 20, 2019

Another day, another mock draft: Kalyn Kahler of The MMQB pegs the Packers to take Clemson edge rusher Clelin Ferrell at No. 12, with this assessment:

Clay Matthews is in decline, and it’s time for Green Bay to bolster the pass rush with Ferrell. Scouts say he’s a talented and productive pass rusher but not a truly special athlete, which could make this spot his ceiling.

At No. 30, Kahler has the Packers taking Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson:

Green Bay could go receiver here, but I’m giving them an inside linebacker to replace Jake Ryan, a free agent who missed all of 2018 with an ACL tear. Wilson is a three-down inside linebacker with very good instincts when dropping into zone coverage.

You can read the entire mock draft here:

NFL Mock Draft 5.0: As April draws closer, the quarterbacks continue to rise.@KalynKahler's latest mock draft has four passers going in the top half of Round 1https://t.co/oXbR26LTSVpic.twitter.com/08kP4Js0ZB — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 20, 2019

Aaron Rodgers did not, by any measure, face illustrious competition here in 2018:

2018's highest-graded quarterbacks in the NFC North pic.twitter.com/g8bwAu2xFT — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 20, 2019

Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal writes about the positive things the Packers expect from their young coaching staff:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ Is the #Packers' coaching staff too young? The oldest guy on the staff doesn't think so. 'I don’t care if a guy is 25 years old or 65 years old, it’s all about how they do their job.' https://t.co/rdNIrFRxPm — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) February 20, 2019

Former Packers defensive lineman Mike Pennel is on the market after being cut loose by the Jets:

And finally, the Packers' Fan Hall of Fame inducted a new member Wednesday: