Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

Most NFL mock drafts only project the first-round picks, and they don't factor in the likelihood of draft-day trades. Luke Easterling of The Draft Wire this week released the latest version of his four-round mock draft, which feature four projected trades within the first 10 picks.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst conducts his pre-draft news conference at Lambeau Field on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Green Bay. (Photo11: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Easterling also envisions Packers general manager Brain Gutekunst moving down in the first round for the second straight year to gain more picks. Easterling has Washington moving up into the Packers' No. 12 slot to draft Duke quarterback Daniel Jones. He then has Green Bay moving down even further, sending Washington's No. 15 slot to Houston, which enables the Texans to take Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor.

When the Packers finally make a selection (in Houston's No. 23 slot), Easterling has them taking Florida State edge rusher Brian Burns, with this comment:

After moving back twice and picking up extra selections, the Packers still end up with a fantastic scenario where they land a top prospect at one of their biggest needs. Burns could use a few more pounds of solid bulk on his massive frame, but his combination of athleticism, explosiveness and technique should make him an instant success.

With their No. 30 pick in this mock draft, the Packers land Iowa tight end Noah Fant:

After filling one of their biggest needs on defense earlier in the first round, the Packers use their additional selection to get Aaron Rodgers a dynamic weapon. Fant has the size and athleticism to create serious matchup problems for opposing defenses, making him the perfect successor to Jimmy Graham.

In the second round, the Packers are projected to take Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with their pick at No. 44 and Iowa safety Amani Hooker with the No. 55 pick acquired from Houston.

In the third round, Easterling has the Packers taking Wisconsin offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel with their pick at No. 75 and Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs with Washington's No. 76 pick.

And in the fourth round, he foresees the Packers taking Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella with their No. 107 pick and Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill with Washington's No. 111 pick.

Easterling also projects the Packers likely acquiring a Day 2 pick in the 2020 draft as part of their deal with Houston. You can peruse the entire four-round mock draft here:

4 trades in the top 10?



Check out the latest 4-round mock for the 2019 #NFLDraft from @LukeEasterling: https://t.co/gcwEtZlGvr — Draft Wire (@TheDraftWire) February 21, 2019

Ryan Wood writes about Mike Pettine's eagerness to work with new Packers coach Matt LaFleur and the expectations for his defense in Year 2:

Though Mike Pettine was noncommittal on his future late last season with the #Packers, his desire to stay in Green Bay grew the more he was accommodated. https://t.co/RoacI21m4h — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) February 21, 2019

Yes, new Packers coach Matt LaFleur has a Twitter account:

Packers receiver Davante Adams seems skeptical about the chances of Antonio Brown joining the Packers:

Y’all really think its gon happen huh?? Lol — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) February 21, 2019

Jordy Nelson defends Aaron Rodgers against criticism from former teammates, per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal:

Jordy Nelson on criticism of Packers' Aaron Rodgers: ‘The same people’ saying ‘the same stuff’ https://t.co/uCHrsrneyS — Madison.com Sports (@MadisonSport) February 21, 2019

Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co. looks at the best way for the Packers to maximize their talent to win in 2019:

What does “going all in” look like for the Packers this offseason? https://t.co/fPZqVUIwTD — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) February 21, 2019

Does it make sense that Rodgers got a higher grade than Adams?

The highest-graded Green Bay Packers on offense from the 2018 season pic.twitter.com/Vrg1rAalHn — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 21, 2019

And on defense, it's a stunner to see Tyler Lancaster with the second-highest grade:

The highest-graded Green Bay Packers on defense from the 2018 season pic.twitter.com/U6TJGaLkdb — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 21, 2019

Former Packers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher wants the Packers to pursue Vikings free-agent linebacker Anthony Barr, who broke Rodgers' collarbone with a tackle in 2017:

And finally: Expect plenty of grumbling when the Packers announce a price increase after two straight seasons of missing the playoffs: