We'll start with Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com ranking the top 10 most impactful compensatory picks of the last decade. The Packers didn't receive any compensatory picks this year because the only significant free agent they lost in 2018 was tight end Richard Rodgers, and they added defensive back Tramon Williams.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) reacts to a defensive stop against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis (Photo11: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

But historically, the Packers have reaped a bounty of compensatory picks (due to former general manager Ted Thompson's reluctance to sign free agents). They still rank tied for second for most compensatory picks (42, tied with Dallas behind Baltimore's 50) since they were first awarded in 1994.

And they have used those picks to land two players who rank in Bergman's top 10. At No. 6 on the list is linebacker Blake Martinez, chosen in the fourth round (No. 131) in the 2016 draft. Bergman's assessment:

One of the game's up-and-coming front-seven studs, Martinez has in just three seasons developed into a tackling terror in Green Bay. A Packers starter for the last two years, Martinez's 286 combined tackles are the most in the league since 2017. PFF regarded him as the league's 17th-best LB in 2018, and it wouldn't surprise if Martinez was regarded along the likes of veteran greats Bobby Wagner and Luke Kuechly and upstarts Leighton Vander Esch and Darius Leonard in a few years' time.

And checking in at No. 1 on Bergman's list is defensive tackle Mike Daniels, chosen in the fourth round (No. 132) in the 2012 draft. Bergman's assessment:

One of the league's best interior linemen absolutely deserves top billing on this list. Not only did Daniels earn a $41 million extension in 2015, he lived up to the investment. The Packers defensive tackle made his only Pro Bowl in 2017 and has been a consistent run-stuffer on Green Bay's defensive line since joining the club in 2012. Playing in the same league as Aaron Donald and the same division at one time as Ndamukong Suh, Daniels rarely gets the credit that those interior linemen do, but he has done what no other compensatory pick on this arbitrary ranking has: Performed at an above-average or elite level for the same team over an extended period of time. It's a low bar, but he cleared it.

As if that's not enough, leading Bergman's honorable-mention list is Packers running back Aaron Jones, chosen in the fifth round (No. 182) of the 2017 draft.

This needs to be reposted on day 3 of the draft while everyone is still swooning over the top picks https://t.co/V0i0pMRaz2 — Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) February 23, 2019

Despite adding Kirk Cousins and Sheldon Richardson last year, the Vikings lost enough free agents to get three compensatory picks https://t.co/kqCe4yYern — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 22, 2019

The Packers still will enter the April draft with 10 selections, thanks to three picks acquired through trades. Here's where they fall:

The #Packers' 🔟 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft



1. Round 1, pick 12

2. Round 1, pick 30

3. Round 2, pick 44

4. Round 3, pick 75

5. Round 4, pick 114

6. Round 4, pick 118

7. Round 5, pick 150

8. Round 6, pick 185

9. Round 6, pick 194

10. Round 7, pick 226https://t.co/EvorOUIVcL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 24, 2019

