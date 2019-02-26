CLOSE Olivia Reiner attempts the NFL scouting combine's non-position-specific drills at Synergy Sports Performance. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

We'll start with Michael Silver of NFL.com discussing the Packers' needs and why he expects general manager Brian Gutekunst to be active while looking for "value" in free agency.

"For years the Packers had the luxury of Aaron Rodgers covering up all ills, and former general manager Ted Thompson and the front office had a very passive approach to free agency; they liked to just stay where they were in the draft and build that way, which is nice when you have Aaron Rodgers bailing you out," Silver said Monday.

"But a lot of people have long thought that an aggressive approach while Aaron Rodgers was there to maximize that window would be the better way to go. You started to see it last year with some signings that included Jimmy Graham in free agency; they made a run at Khalil Mack before being edged out by the Bears in that trade.

Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst speaks at a press conference at Lambeau Field on Monday, December 3, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

"So I wonder with the Packers, when you have an Antonio Brown, a Le'Veon Bell or maybe someone like an Ndamukong Suh who you might be able to get for value, will they go after the big-name free agents? I also think it's more likely that they will look for value and try to get multiple free agents. You look at Matt LaFleur, who (was with) the Rams – a couple of years ago with Sean McVay, they were able to get those Robert Woods types, those second-tier (at the time) free agents for value and build it up that way.

Silver also speculates about the free-agency future of a couple of longtime Packers stalwarts:

"They also have some decisions to make. They've got Randall Cobb and Clay Matthews ... we'll see what the market bears on Clay Matthews, I think they would like to have him back but it's going to depend on who comes after Clay Matthews and how hard, whereas Randall Cobb, in my opinion it is more likely than not that he'll be gone and they will try to upgrade at the slot receiver position, just feeling that his better days are probably behind him."

"So they will look for value. Their No. 1 need clearly is edge rusher. ... Whatever happens with Clay Matthews, they need edge rushers, they need them badly. Will a Jadeveon Clowney, a Dee Ford or a DeMarcus Lawrence or Frank Clark not get tagged and come via free agency? Maybe. But I think it's likely they'll look at the draft and maybe look at some of those guys on the next tier to address that need."

