With their seventh-round selection in the 2019 NFL draft, No. 226 overall, the Green Bay Packers selected Ty Summers, inside linebacker, TCU.

Summers, a former high school quarterback, is a developmental player with good physical attributes who will need to learn how to play off the line of scrimmage at the NFL level. The key to his transition will be whether his play speed can match his track speed. He’ll need to better diagnose in order to pair the two.

Kansas running back Khalil Herbert (10) is tackled by TCU linebacker Ty Summers (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) (Photo: The Associated Press)

PackersNews.com analysis

By waiting until the seventh round to draft an inside linebacker, the Packers have made clear they expect Oren Burks, their third-round pick in 2018, to make a jump in his second season. Even still, Summers has the athleticism to play in coverage, something Burks was drafted to do. Summers has an impressive combination of strength and speed, raw, physical tools the Packers hope to mold into a player.

Measurables

Height: 6-2

Weight: 235

Bench press: 27

40 yard dash: 4.51

Key stat

Four sacks apiece each of past two seasons.

Stats/Awards

· 2018 semifinalist Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

· 2018 honorable mention all-Big 12

· 2018 first-team academic all-Big 12

· 2017 honorable mention all-Big 12

· 2016 second team all-Big 12

· 2015 honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year

· 10.5 sacks in career

· 22.5 tackles for loss in career

Role expectation

A year ago, the Packers picked a physical specimen in the seventh round. Kendall Donnerson ran a 4.48 40 with a 40-inch vertical, but his game was raw. He made the 53-man roster but spent his rookie season on the Packers' practice squad. The Packers have the numbers at inside linebacker for Ty Summers to make the roster this season after releasing Antonio Morrison and not re-signing Jake Ryan. That doesn’t mean he’ll fill a role on defense in 2019. Summers will first have to prove he can play special teams, and the expectation is for him to grow and develop in his first season.

He said

Ty Summers spoke to the Packers media after being drafted.

On where he fits in the Packers' defense:

“Inside (linebacker). That’s typically where most teams are looking at me as. The defensive end thing is what gives people questions about whether I’m an outside linebacker; that was just because of the lack of depth and we needed people to move around. That’s just kind of how that was. But yeah, I’m definitely seen as an inside linebacker.”

Draftniks say

“A four-year starter for Gary Patterson at TCU, Summers profiles as a MIKE linebacker at the next level where his sound processing skills against the run, tackling skills and physicality playing into the line of scrimmage are maximized. Despite strong athletic testing, Summers isn’t the most natural space player and he lacks comfort in coverage. With that said, he has been an effective blitzer and edge rusher, which gives him some value on passing downs. Summers has some restrictions and his injury history is alarming, but he has a chance to make an impact in base defense and special teams at the next level.” - DraftNetwork

“Arguably the most important trait for a linebacker is his ability to play on passing downs, so this is notable. Summers (6-1/241) tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine — he ran 4.51 with a 36-inch vertical jump — but Zierlein questions his lateral movement when he's on the field. Summers is just a "late-round target" and potential core special-teamer, according to the analyst.” - Lance Zierlein, NFL Media

