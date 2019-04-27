CLOSE Charles Walls discusses the Packers' 150th pick, Kingsley Keke of Texas A&M, who has played nose tackle and defensive end in his college career. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

With their fifth-round selection in the 2019 NFL draft, No. 150 overall, the Green Bay Packers selected Kingsley Keke, defensive line, Texas A&M.

PackersNews.com analysis

After bolstering the defense with a pass rusher and safety in round one, then adding to the offense with a guard and tight end in rounds two and three, the Packers went back to defense to add depth to the defensive front.

With Keke's seven sacks a year ago in the SEC, the hope for the Packers here is that he can immediately help push the pocket from the inside when rotating in behind, or playing alongside Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels.

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen (3) tries to throw the ball out of bounds as he is sacked by Texas A&M defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (88) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (Photo: Sam Craft, AP)

Measurables

Height: 6-3

Weight: 288

40 yard dash: 4.95 seconds

Key stat

7 sacks in 2018, second on the team.

Stats/Awards

11 tackles for loss.

4 QB hurries.

Aggies' "Mr. Versatile" award winner in 2018.

"Strength and conditioning Defensive Aggie" award winner in 2018.

Role expectation

Additional depth for the interior of the defensive line in 2019, as Keke will no doubt fit as someone who can spell Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark at times and produce some pass rush out of the interior of the line.

Nugget

Had 12 sacks in his college career, but Pro Football Focus had him as the No. 16 overall run stopper in the class.

He said

Kingsley Keke held a conference call Saturday. Here are some highlights from his session with the media:

"I'm weighing right now 293. Most comfortable, it depends on what they really see me as. They know I'm versatile, so if they want me as a three-tech, I'll probably be like 300, 295. If they want me playing both, I might just stay right here. I've pretty much been everywhere. I've been at 330. I've been at 325. Now I'm at 290. I think my comfortable weight would probably be 300, around there, 295ish. We'll see."

"I did it (moved to end) for the team because I was unselfish. Because we already had a solid three-tech but we didn't have an end out there that he really trusted. So he trusted me to be out there, so that also helped me lose weight to play end. I did that for the team, not for me."

"I used to be a hooper. Basketball was my first love growing up. I could hoop a little bit, but I didn't grow tall enough. So football was it for me. I've always loved football as well, played growing up. So football was it for me."

Scout's take

Packers Southwest regional scout Charles Walls met with the media. Here are some highlights:

"This is a big guy, is athletic, can play across the front. He's long. He's got feet, hips, closing speed, had production in the SEC. Another big guy with athleticism who adds versatility."

"His weight has fluctuated a little bit. And it's not a negative. But he trimmed down this year. They played him on the edge and you can see his athleticism come through more as a pass rusher, which is intriguing."

"Honestly, this kid is so unique. I think whatever coaches want him to do, he can do with his body type. Just a broad man with plenty of room to grow. He's got big muscle mass on him. He can be whatever weight we want him to be and play whatever position we want him to on the d-line."

Draftniks say

"Potentially polarizing prospect as some teams could struggle with his best fit in the league. With his athletic ability and functional strength, a role as base in a 4-3 scheme with the ability to reduce inside is most likely. One-gapping 3-4 defenses could target him as well, but he'll need to add aggressiveness at the point of attack for that role. Keke could step into an early backup spot, but he possesses enough natural ability to aim for an eventual starter or designated rusher role." - NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein

"Kingsley Keke is one of the oddest players I've ever scouted. On one hand, he has wild flexibility and bend for an interior defensive lineman, capable of contorting his body to reduce his surface area while cornering some tough angles to the pocket. On the other hand, he's not explosive at all and takes several steps to get to top speed. He has some terrific rush moves, but he's slow to deploy them at times and doesn't finish as often as you'd like to see. I think Keke has some awesome traits to work with, but he may be at his best as a long/late downs interior rusher due to his lack of leverage and hand usage in the run game. He's capable of potentially wearing a lot of hats and being a Deatrich Wise-like player, but I would love to see more consistency in his areas of strength. As a late call up to the Senior Bowl, the stage is huge for him to capture the attention of scouts in Mobile and potentially put his name in the Top 100 conversation." - Jon Ledyard, The Draft Network.

