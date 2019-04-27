CLOSE Charles Walls discusses the Packers' 150th pick, Kingsley Keke of Texas A&M, who has played nose tackle and defensive end in his college career. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

With their second sixth-round selection in the 2019 NFL draft, No. 194 overall, the Green Bay Packers selected Dexter Williams, running back, Notre Dame.

PackersNews.com analysis

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has been looking for big time playmakers and Williams can be that. He had season-long rushes of 97 yards in 2018, 66 yards in 2017 and 59 yards in 2016. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said Williams is a "one-cut runner," which fits the Packers' outside zone running scheme perfectly.

If Williams can contribute right away on special teams, he should be able to work his way into the offense as well on a rotational basis behind Aaron Jones and Jamal Williams.

Dexter Williams has provided one long run after another this season. (Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

Measurables

Height: 5-11

Weight: 212

40 yard dash: 4.57 seconds

Key stat

6.4: Career average in yards per carry.

Stats/Awards

Led Notre Dame with 941 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Ran for 100 yards in four games.

Caught 22 career passes.

Role expectation

Will add depth to the running back room behind Aaron Jones and Jamal Williams. Is used to splitting time with teammates, as it took him until this past season to reach at least 100 carries in one season.

Nugget

Pro Football Focus considered him the No. 9 prospect in the running back class at "breakaway percentage."

He said

Dexter Williams met with the media via conference call on Saturday. Here are some highlights:

“To me personally I definitely feel like running away from somebody and running a 40-yard dash, it's different when you have people chasing you…once you have 11 people chasing after you after each and every play and try to hit you as hard as they can, it makes you run as fast as possible.”

On whether his mother, who moved to South Bend, Indiana, to live with him at Notre Dame will be coming to Green Bay:

"Oh yeah, she'll definitely be living with me up there in Green Bay."

On his four-game suspension at Notre Dame:

"I was suspended for a couple of team violations. Basically it was a mistake I made in the past and it came back. ... I'm not the same guy that I was."

The GM says

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst met the media on Saturday night. Here are some highlights regarding Williams:

On the past troubles with Williams:

“We thoroughly vet all these guys and we try to get to appoint., we felt very comfortable with Dexter. Very much his skill set fits what Matt wants to do in the run game. He’s had some dynamic moments a Notre Dame. A lot these guys have had some misstep along the way but we felt good about where he’s at in his progression.”

Draftniks say

"Missed games due to suspension, but once he got out there, he's got some home run

ability. He didn't run quite as fast as I thought he would, but in the high 4.5s, but he runs hard. He's got a little bit of a higher pad level, which is something he'll

have to work on, but you see the big-time burst. I like the fact he's effective in pass protection. That's going to be big, especially in that offense. That helps him out a little bit there." - NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

"Ascending every-down running back prospect who showed major flashes of becoming an NFL starter in his most active season to date. Williams runs with a good combination of feel, force and juice, which allows for a variety of methods in creating yards for himself. His evaluation could require additional character work and his relative lack of experience could mean a slower integration into an NFL offense; however, he offers exciting upside with the talent to become a productive, NFL starter." - NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

