You want measurable gifts, on-field assessments and projections? Then NFL draft season is the right time of year for football fans. But now that the Packers have added to their roster with a number of talented new draftees, these are some of the more intriguing facts about each player.

Rashan Gary, OLB, Michigan

Rashan Gary (left) celebrates a sack in 2016. (Photo: The Associated Press)

He has his own sports agency. When Gary talks about "leaving a legacy," he's not just focused on his on-field play; he also founded his own sports agency (which has himself and one other player as a client: Bowling Green's Montre Gregory, who was offered a tryout with Kansas City after the draft).

"The older I got, I understood that football is not forever," Gary told the Associated Press. "This is a step to take care of my family in the long run. Starting this agency is a way I can definitely do that in my years on the football field and the years when I’m not on the football field.”

Darnell Savage Jr., S, Maryland

Darnell Savage Jr. breaks a tackle against Michigan after an interception in 2018.

He changed his number as a nod to his former teammate. Savage wore No. 26 at Maryland until the 2017 offseason, when he changed it to No. 4 as a nod to former teammate Will Likely, who served as Savage's mentor before Likely tore his ACL as a senior and then graduated.

“Will is like a big brother to me,” Savage said in a story published by The Diamondback, Maryland's campus newspaper. “I learned a lot from him, so it was kind of like a passing of the torch.”

Elgton Jenkins, OL, Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) rushes during the second half in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, FL. The Packers selected Jenkins with the 44th overall pick (second round). (Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

He didn't get a Power-5 scholarship offer until the last minute. There are plenty of stories about players coming into college without much recruiting fanfare. Jenkins was offered five scholarships but only one by a Power 5 school, and that came from Mississippi State three days before national signing day.

"I never thought I’d be in the position that I’m in,” Jenkins said in a story that ran in the Daily Journal of Northeast Mississippi. “But when I got the offer from Mississippi State, I told my mom that I’m going to come here and just going to put my head down and keep grinding. That’s what I did and it got me into the position I am today.”

Jenkins wasn't even invited to officially visit Mississippi State until January after his senior year.

Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

Jace Sternberger celebrates a touchdown in 2018. (Photo: Getty Images)

He has watched all six seasons of "Gossip Girl" three times. Sternberger is a big fan of the CW teen drama that ran from 2007 to 2012, according to an interview with AggieSports.com.

"The first time I did it for a girl, and then she got me hooked on it," Sternberger said. "We quit talking after season two, and we were watching it together, and I was like, 'This is kind of good. I’m going to finish it.' I kind of use it as a trick in my pocket. Maybe if I ever hung out with a girl I would ask, “Do you like 'Gossip Girl?'” It was a good icebreaker."

Sternberger admits the icebreaker hasn't really worked, but he's not the only football player on his team who was a fan of the show.

"Don’t let the football card fool you," he said. "There are many people on our team that know all about 'Gossip Girl.' There are more dudes in 'Gossip Girl' than girls, and the girls are like Blake Lively. Why would you not want to watch that?"

Kingsley Keke, DL, Texas A&M

Kingsley Keke warms up for the Senior Bowl in January. (Photo: Chuck Cook / USA TODAY Sports)

His English teacher (an LSU fan) suggested he look at Texas A&M ... over Texas. The Houston Chronicle wrote a story about Keke's English teacher at George Ranch High School, Gene Eubanks, suggesting that Keke give Texas A&M a look after Keke was strongly considering attending Texas (Eubanks, for what it's worth, is an LSU fan).

The two have remained close after Keke's graduation, and now Eubanks can be seen sporting Texas A&M gear.

"I know Mr. Eubanks has hated that,” Keke said to the Chronicle “But I appreciate that he’s supporting me.”

Ka'dar Hollman, CB, Toledo

Ka'dar Hollman celebrates a turnover during the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 19. (Photo: Getty Images)

He worked odd jobs and mailed coaches looking for a college-football opportunity. This is the classic case of a prospect never giving up on his dreams, unloading trucks for Dunkin' Donuts and cutting meat at a deli to make ends meet while looking for a college-football opportunity. He mailed out letters and highlight tapes asking for a chance and wound up with a walk-on offer at Toledo. He redshirted at first but ultimately converted the chance to a bigger role and NFL selection.

Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Dexter Williams celebrates a touchdown against USC in 2018.

His draws inspiration from his terminally ill mother, Cheryl. We became quickly acquainted with Williams' story during the coverage of the draft about Williams' mother, Cheryl, battling a terminal illness called myasthenia gravis. At one point in 2010, she was gravely ill and about to be taken off life support before she rallied back.

Ty Summers, LB, TCU

Ty Summers reacts to a sack in 2017. (Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

He nearly became a quarterback at Rice. Summers was a dual-threat quarterback in high school, passing for close to 2,000 yards and rushing for 1,773 as a senior in the San Antonio area. For six months, he was committed to play at Rice, but then TCU came in with an offer — to play linebacker. He hadn't played the position since his sophomore year, but he committed to the Horned Frogs and became their leading tackler.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.