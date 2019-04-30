Here are all eight Green Bay Packers 2019 draft picks in action
Michigan defenders Rashan Gary, left, and Josh Metellus tackle Nebraska running back Greg Bell during the first half at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Packers selected Gary with the 12th overall pick (first round).
Michigan defenders Rashan Gary, left, and Josh Metellus tackle Nebraska running back Greg Bell during the first half at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Packers selected Gary with the 12th overall pick (first round). Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Rashan Gary (3) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) during the first half at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 25, 2017 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Packers selected Gary with the 12th overall pick (first round).
Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Rashan Gary (3) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) during the first half at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 25, 2017 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Packers selected Gary with the 12th overall pick (first round). Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) is sacked by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (26) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 8, 2016 in University Park, PA. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round).
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) is sacked by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (26) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 8, 2016 in University Park, PA. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round). Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (4) breaks up the pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 21, 2017 in Madison, WI. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round).
Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (4) breaks up the pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 21, 2017 in Madison, WI. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round). Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor (22) is tackled by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage (4) on Oct. 28, 2017 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, MD. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round).
Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor (22) is tackled by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage (4) on Oct. 28, 2017 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, MD. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round). Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
South's centers Ross Pierschbacher of Alabama (71) and Elgton Jenkins of Mississippi State (74) run through blocking drills during the South squad Senior Bowl practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Jan. 22, 2019 in Mobile, AL. The Packers selected Jenkins with the 44th overall pick (second round).
South's centers Ross Pierschbacher of Alabama (71) and Elgton Jenkins of Mississippi State (74) run through blocking drills during the South squad Senior Bowl practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Jan. 22, 2019 in Mobile, AL. The Packers selected Jenkins with the 44th overall pick (second round). John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) rushes during the second half in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, FL. The Packers selected Jenkins with the 44th overall pick (second round).
Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) rushes during the second half in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, FL. The Packers selected Jenkins with the 44th overall pick (second round). Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jace Sternberger (81) breaks the tackle of South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 13, 2018 in Columbia, SC. The Packers selected Sternberger with the 75th overall pick (third round).
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jace Sternberger (81) breaks the tackle of South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 13, 2018 in Columbia, SC. The Packers selected Sternberger with the 75th overall pick (third round). Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jace Sternberger (81) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field on Oct. 6, 2018 in College Station, TX. The Packers selected Sternberger with the 75th overall pick (third round).
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jace Sternberger (81) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field on Oct. 6, 2018 in College Station, TX. The Packers selected Sternberger with the 75th overall pick (third round). John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi Rebels running back Jordan Wilkins (22) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (88) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 18, 2017 in Oxford, MS. The Packers selected Keke with the 150th overall pick (fifth round).
Mississippi Rebels running back Jordan Wilkins (22) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (88) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 18, 2017 in Oxford, MS. The Packers selected Keke with the 150th overall pick (fifth round). Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Lawrence Cager (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against Toledo Rockets cornerback Ka'dar Hollman (13) during the third quarter at the Glass Bowl on Sept. 15, 2018 in Toledo, OH. The Packers selected Hollman with the 185th overall pick (sixth round).
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Lawrence Cager (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against Toledo Rockets cornerback Ka'dar Hollman (13) during the third quarter at the Glass Bowl on Sept. 15, 2018 in Toledo, OH. The Packers selected Hollman with the 185th overall pick (sixth round). Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
North running back Dexter Williams of Notre Dame (2) carries the ball up the field against against the South during the first quarter of the NCAA's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Jan 26, 2019 in Mobile, AL. The Packers selected Williams with the 194th overall pick (sixth round).
North running back Dexter Williams of Notre Dame (2) carries the ball up the field against against the South during the first quarter of the NCAA's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Jan 26, 2019 in Mobile, AL. The Packers selected Williams with the 194th overall pick (sixth round). John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Ty Summers (42) during the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Nov. 11, 2017 in Norman, OK. The Packers selected Summers with the 226th overall pick (seventh round).
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Ty Summers (42) during the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Nov. 11, 2017 in Norman, OK. The Packers selected Summers with the 226th overall pick (seventh round). Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with new Packers safety Darnell Savage making NFL.com's list of "10 best fits between team and draft pick."

    Here's what analyst Bucky Brooks says about Savage:

    9) Darnell Savage, S, Green Bay Packers

    Drafted 21st overall (Round 1) out of Maryland. Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has an intriguing chess piece at his disposal with Savage. The Maryland standout is a dynamic safety with the capacity to align at free safety, strong safety or nickel corner in a base or nickel defense. There are a number of high-powered offenses potentially residing in the NFC North, and the addition of Savage enables the Packers to better match up with some of the slot receivers, tight ends and running backs within the division. Better yet, he gives Green Bay a chance to dictate the terms to the offense with his versatility and overall explosiveness.

    You can see Brooks' entire list here:

    NFL.com's Elliott Harrison presents his updated, post-draft power rankings for the 2019 season, in which the Packers are moving up to the No. 16 spot:

    Previous rank: No. 17 
    How good will be the Packers be in 2019? Much depends on whether or not the young receivers they drafted last year turn out, because, in a surprising development, they turned their nose up on the legion of mock drafters who thought they were in play for a wideout. Potential Game 1 starters from this year's crop of rookies: OG Elgton Jenkins (No. 44 overall), S Darnell Savage (No. 21). Not cheesy pick: TE Jace Sternberger out of Texas A&M, a third-rounder (No. 75) who was the team's fourth pick. NFL.com draft expert Bucky Brooks placed Sternberger in his top five tight ends by the end of the pre-draft process (batting cleanup behind T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant and Irv Smith Jr.).

    You can see Harrison's complete power rankings here:

    Pete Dougherty writes that the Packers clearly are trying to get faster across the board on defense in NFL speed-and-space game:

    Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski wrap up the draft in this special-edition podcast:

    ICYMI, Silverstein writes on why it might make sense to move Mike Daniels in a trade:

    Packers rookies get some interesting jersey assignments, with Rashan Gary inheriting Clay Matthews' No. 52 and tight end Jace Sternberger receiving Jordy Nelson's 87:

    Matthews wasted no time tweeting his reaction:

    Gary didn't attend the NFL draft in Nashville, but he tweeted this image of what it might've looked like on stage with Commissioner Roger Goodell:

    Plenty going on with the Packers off the field as well as on. Richard Ryman will answer your Packers business questions in a live chat Tuesday at noon CDT:

    Aaron Rodgers and friends are gearing up for another big Kentucky Derby weekend:

    The Packers must see considerable potential in some of their undrafted free agents:

    ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about Darnell Savage being "born ready" to play for the Packers:

    And finally: We wouldn't believe you? Try us, Jimmy:

