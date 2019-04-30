Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

We'll start with new Packers safety Darnell Savage making NFL.com's list of "10 best fits between team and draft pick."

Here's what analyst Bucky Brooks says about Savage:

9) Darnell Savage, S, Green Bay Packers Drafted 21st overall (Round 1) out of Maryland. Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has an intriguing chess piece at his disposal with Savage. The Maryland standout is a dynamic safety with the capacity to align at free safety, strong safety or nickel corner in a base or nickel defense. There are a number of high-powered offenses potentially residing in the NFC North, and the addition of Savage enables the Packers to better match up with some of the slot receivers, tight ends and running backs within the division. Better yet, he gives Green Bay a chance to dictate the terms to the offense with his versatility and overall explosiveness.

You can see Brooks' entire list here:

2019 NFL Draft recap: Ten best fits between team and pick (via @BuckyBrooks)https://t.co/0yPKsY1JZNpic.twitter.com/aCim11yATX — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 29, 2019

NFL.com's Elliott Harrison presents his updated, post-draft power rankings for the 2019 season, in which the Packers are moving up to the No. 16 spot:

Previous rank: No. 17

How good will be the Packers be in 2019? Much depends on whether or not the young receivers they drafted last year turn out, because, in a surprising development, they turned their nose up on the legion of mock drafters who thought they were in play for a wideout. Potential Game 1 starters from this year's crop of rookies: OG Elgton Jenkins (No. 44 overall), S Darnell Savage (No. 21). Not cheesy pick: TE Jace Sternberger out of Texas A&M, a third-rounder (No. 75) who was the team's fourth pick. NFL.com draft expert Bucky Brooks placed Sternberger in his top five tight ends by the end of the pre-draft process (batting cleanup behind T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant and Irv Smith Jr.).

You can see Harrison's complete power rankings here:

How does the 2019 NFL Draft impact the league's pecking order? @HarrisonNFL unveils his updated Power Rankings -- and there's a new team in the No. 1 spot! https://t.co/2CbKCteXM2pic.twitter.com/s9EkL6hniU — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 29, 2019

Pete Dougherty writes that the Packers clearly are trying to get faster across the board on defense in NFL speed-and-space game:

Gutekunst has reshaped the Packers’ defense. It’s all about speed. https://t.co/jJyvbO72XC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 29, 2019

Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski wrap up the draft in this special-edition podcast:

ICYMI, Silverstein writes on why it might make sense to move Mike Daniels in a trade:

Mike Daniels doesn’t fit the model Brian Gutekunst has set for his defensive linemen. https://t.co/Paq0quosnM — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 29, 2019

Packers rookies get some interesting jersey assignments, with Rashan Gary inheriting Clay Matthews' No. 52 and tight end Jace Sternberger receiving Jordy Nelson's 87:

There's a new 52 in Green Bay: Rashan Gary will wear Clay Matthews' longtime number with the #Packers.



Here's the rest:

Darnell Savage Jr: 26

Elgton Jenkins: 74

Jace Sternberger: 87

Kingsley Keke: 96

Ka'Dar Hollman: 29

Dexter Williams: 22

Ty Summers: 44 — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) April 29, 2019

Matthews wasted no time tweeting his reaction:

😑😑😑 The body’s not even cold yet lol — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) April 29, 2019

Gary didn't attend the NFL draft in Nashville, but he tweeted this image of what it might've looked like on stage with Commissioner Roger Goodell:

Aaron Rodgers and friends are gearing up for another big Kentucky Derby weekend:

While other NFL teams are represented on the guest list, the #Packers easily have the largest presence. https://t.co/XOVMxh1Eq1 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 29, 2019

The Packers must see considerable potential in some of their undrafted free agents:

The #Packers are bringing in Bolton with a 3-year, $1.755m deal with $7,000 as his signing bonus. https://t.co/eLRD0RM9I5 — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) April 29, 2019

Greg Roberts is in the fold for the #Packers but they really made an effort to lock in the 6-5, 258-pound defensive end. He also got $7K to sign, but the team guaranteed $65K of his 2019 base salary. https://t.co/wWsv8LXQUC — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) April 29, 2019

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about Darnell Savage being "born ready" to play for the Packers:

Darnell Savage Jr. was 'Born Ready' to play for the Packers



Story here: https://t.co/jyDebkFc1Mpic.twitter.com/5vLHjUNvZi — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 29, 2019

