We'll start with new Packers safety Darnell Savage making NFL.com's list of "10 best fits between team and draft pick."
Here's what analyst Bucky Brooks says about Savage:
9) Darnell Savage, S, Green Bay Packers
Drafted 21st overall (Round 1) out of Maryland. Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has an intriguing chess piece at his disposal with Savage. The Maryland standout is a dynamic safety with the capacity to align at free safety, strong safety or nickel corner in a base or nickel defense. There are a number of high-powered offenses potentially residing in the NFC North, and the addition of Savage enables the Packers to better match up with some of the slot receivers, tight ends and running backs within the division. Better yet, he gives Green Bay a chance to dictate the terms to the offense with his versatility and overall explosiveness.
NFL.com's Elliott Harrison presents his updated, post-draft power rankings for the 2019 season, in which the Packers are moving up to the No. 16 spot:
Previous rank: No. 17
How good will be the Packers be in 2019? Much depends on whether or not the young receivers they drafted last year turn out, because, in a surprising development, they turned their nose up on the legion of mock drafters who thought they were in play for a wideout. Potential Game 1 starters from this year's crop of rookies: OG Elgton Jenkins (No. 44 overall), S Darnell Savage (No. 21). Not cheesy pick: TE Jace Sternberger out of Texas A&M, a third-rounder (No. 75) who was the team's fourth pick. NFL.com draft expert Bucky Brooks placed Sternberger in his top five tight ends by the end of the pre-draft process (batting cleanup behind T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant and Irv Smith Jr.).
Pete Dougherty writes that the Packers clearly are trying to get faster across the board on defense in NFL speed-and-space game:
Packers rookies get some interesting jersey assignments, with Rashan Gary inheriting Clay Matthews' No. 52 and tight end Jace Sternberger receiving Jordy Nelson's 87:
Matthews wasted no time tweeting his reaction:
Gary didn't attend the NFL draft in Nashville, but he tweeted this image of what it might've looked like on stage with Commissioner Roger Goodell:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about Darnell Savage being "born ready" to play for the Packers:
