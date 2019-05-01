Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) waits in the tunnel before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) crashes through the defense against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrate a defensive stop against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rush quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97), left, and Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) sack Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 31-12 win against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, November 11, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark celebrates a sack against the Miami Dolphins during their football game on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) breaks into the back field against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) reacts after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) warms up during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Friday, August 3, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry (53) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) rush Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) on Sept. 10, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark reacts to a first quarter sack against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes on Cleveland Browns offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) on Dec. 10, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) and defensive end Mike Daniels (76) tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Detroit Lions' Golden Tate (15) is stopped short of first down by Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the second quarter of their game Monday, November 6, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) misses a tackle on Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 23-16. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, Mark Hoffman
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rushes in on quarterback Drew Brees (9) against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates his fumble recovery against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Saturday, December 24, 2016. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) tries to pressure quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia Sunday, January 22, 2017. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) chases quarterback Carson Wentz (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, November 28, 2016. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (36) dead inhistracks for a one yard gain during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 38-10. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers checked an important box Wednesday by picking up the fifth-year option for Kenny Clark, ensuring the defensive tackle will remain under contract through at least the 2020 season.

    The deadline to exercise the option is Friday.

    Clark, 23, was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2016 draft and emerged last season as one of the top interior rush linemen in the league last season. Despite suffering an elbow injury that ended his season prematurely at 13 games, Clark recorded a career-high six sacks and eight tackles for loss.

    Clark’s salary for 2020 is yet to be determined. The NFL calculates fifth-year options salaries by draft position. After the top 10 picks, salaries are the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at his position. Clark’s salary will be guaranteed by the first day of the 2020 league year.

    The 2019 option total for defensive tackles was $7.154 million.

    Contact Jim Owczarski at jowczarski@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat at @JimOwczarski or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JOwczarski/