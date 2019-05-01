CLOSE Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood take a step back and examine the needs addressed in the Packers' 2019 NFL Draft. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

For those already suffering from 2019 NFL draft withdrawal, we'll start with a ridiculously early, just-for-fun 2020 mock draft. The MMQB's Eric Single has the Packers drafting in the No. 24 spot and fortifying the offensive line:

24. Green Bay Packers: Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame

Eichenberg had big shoes to fill in his first season as a starter, but he did a perfectly fine Mike McGlinchey impersonation at left tackle for the playoff-bound Irish. A solid follow-up campaign could push him even higher than this.

You can check out his entire, quarterback-laden 2020 mock draft here:

Here's my 2020 mock draft for @theMMQB, you beautiful savages: https://t.co/vYXaGZhG6D — Eric Single (@Eric_Single) April 29, 2019

The MMQB's Albert Breer talks about why Mike Pettine wanted Darnell Savage in his 10 post-draft thoughts:

The Packers’ deal up from 21 to 30 for S Darnell Savage in the first round turned some heads, mainly because it was unclear who they were concerned about taking him. The Ravens (then at 22) just signed Earl Thomas, the Texans (at 23) were always taking a tackle, and the Raiders’ affection (at 24) for Josh Jacobs was no secret. But here’s the thing: Savage was more highly thought of in league circles than most thought. Add that to the fact that defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is known for being particular about players—he has a smaller, more refined list in who he wants—and you can understand GM Brian Gutekunst’s aggression. So what’s Savage as a player? One veteran evaluator I talked to Monday saw him as a Rodney McLeod or Antoine Bethea type of player, a free safety with the ability to play nickel corner, too, which is pretty valuable in today’s NFL.

You can read Breer's entire piece here:

The Jets, who were missing a few high draft picks, took a chance on a few talented players with red flags—Jachai Polite and Chuma Edoga—to try and make up the different (and more draft notes from @AlbertBreer) https://t.co/oIfDeAep0F — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 30, 2019

After another defense-heavy draft, the Packers clearly are counting on new head coach Matt LaFleur to bring improvement to the offense, writes Jim Owczarski:

The onus is on nearly the same group of players who finished No. 18 in total offense and No. 22 in scoring a year ago to be much better this season. https://t.co/c6VZADqCn7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 1, 2019

Former general manager Ted Thompson will be inducted Saturday into the Packers Hall of Fame:

Reinfeldt and Thompson, both undrafted players, were roommates while playing for the Houston Oilers. https://t.co/ilnp1NSTGJ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) April 30, 2019

Rob Reischel writes about the Packers' revamped defense for Forbes.com:

ICYMI, the Green Bay #Packers have invested heavily in their defense for years ... and might finally have an elite unit. My story at @ForbesSports.https://t.co/yEK3BEEkMq — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) April 30, 2019

Did Rashan Gary envision playing with Aaron Rodgers?

The Vikings' draft was big on quantity (12 picks); quality to be determined:

The Vikings had quite the haul in the 2019 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/0Zmh18CQQ9 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 30, 2019

Richard Ryman answers questions about the Packers' off-the-field action:

Here's the replay of my #Packers business chat earlier today. Great questions on tickets, Titletown District and more.https://t.co/ymwiwkF91C — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) April 30, 2019

And finally, a quick review of the rest of the Packers' offseason program:

#Packers schedule the next 2 months:



Rookie Minicamp

May 3-5



OTA Offseason Workouts

May 20-21, May 23

May 28-29, May 31

June 3-6



Mandatory Minicamp

June 11-13 https://t.co/4lZqZ8siOZ — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) April 30, 2019