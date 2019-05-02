Here are all eight Green Bay Packers 2019 draft picks in action
Michigan defenders Rashan Gary, left, and Josh Metellus tackle Nebraska running back Greg Bell during the first half at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Packers selected Gary with the 12th overall pick (first round). Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Rashan Gary (3) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) during the first half at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 25, 2017 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Packers selected Gary with the 12th overall pick (first round). Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) is sacked by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (26) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 8, 2016 in University Park, PA. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round). Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (4) breaks up the pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 21, 2017 in Madison, WI. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round). Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor (22) is tackled by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage (4) on Oct. 28, 2017 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, MD. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round). Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
South's centers Ross Pierschbacher of Alabama (71) and Elgton Jenkins of Mississippi State (74) run through blocking drills during the South squad Senior Bowl practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Jan. 22, 2019 in Mobile, AL. The Packers selected Jenkins with the 44th overall pick (second round). John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) rushes during the second half in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, FL. The Packers selected Jenkins with the 44th overall pick (second round). Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jace Sternberger (81) breaks the tackle of South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 13, 2018 in Columbia, SC. The Packers selected Sternberger with the 75th overall pick (third round). Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jace Sternberger (81) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field on Oct. 6, 2018 in College Station, TX. The Packers selected Sternberger with the 75th overall pick (third round). John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi Rebels running back Jordan Wilkins (22) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (88) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 18, 2017 in Oxford, MS. The Packers selected Keke with the 150th overall pick (fifth round). Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Lawrence Cager (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against Toledo Rockets cornerback Ka'dar Hollman (13) during the third quarter at the Glass Bowl on Sept. 15, 2018 in Toledo, OH. The Packers selected Hollman with the 185th overall pick (sixth round). Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
North running back Dexter Williams of Notre Dame (2) carries the ball up the field against against the South during the first quarter of the NCAA's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Jan 26, 2019 in Mobile, AL. The Packers selected Williams with the 194th overall pick (sixth round). John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Ty Summers (42) during the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Nov. 11, 2017 in Norman, OK. The Packers selected Summers with the 226th overall pick (seventh round). Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
    GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers got some important work done early.

    They became the first team in the NFL to sign a first-round draft choice Thursday, inking safety Darnell Savage, the No. 21 pick overall, to a four-year contract with a fifth-year club option.

    ESPN reported the completion of the deal first.

    Terms were not available, but with the NFL’s rookie wage scale, which attaches a salary-cap number to each slot in the draft, negotiations aren’t very complicated. The two sides usually are working with a non-debatable percentage increase from the previous year, so the negotiations can go quickly.

    Packers rookies report for orientation this weekend and several draft picks are expected to have their deals completed before they arrive. Any draft pick that doesn’t have his deal done signs a waiver that would protect him financially if he were injured.

    The Packers made eight draft picks this year, including two in the first round. Rashan Gary, their first pick at No. 12, will eat up more rookie-cap space than any other pick, but his deal should be done well before training camp starts July 25.

    DOUGHERTY: Packers' draft success depends on Darnell Savage

    DRAFT BIODarnell Savage Jr.

    Typically, third-round picks take the longest because there is room for negotiations. First- and second-round picks get guaranteed salary in addition to a signing bonus, but third-rounders typically just get a signing bonus and there’s flexibility to negotiate over the structure.

    The Packers have not had trouble getting their rookies signed before the start of training camp since the rookie wage scale was added in 2011.

