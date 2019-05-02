Here are all eight Green Bay Packers 2019 draft picks in action
Michigan defenders Rashan Gary, left, and Josh Metellus tackle Nebraska running back Greg Bell during the first half at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Packers selected Gary with the 12th overall pick (first round).
Michigan defenders Rashan Gary, left, and Josh Metellus tackle Nebraska running back Greg Bell during the first half at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Packers selected Gary with the 12th overall pick (first round). Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Rashan Gary (3) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) during the first half at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 25, 2017 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Packers selected Gary with the 12th overall pick (first round).
Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Rashan Gary (3) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) during the first half at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 25, 2017 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Packers selected Gary with the 12th overall pick (first round). Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) is sacked by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (26) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 8, 2016 in University Park, PA. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round).
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) is sacked by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (26) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 8, 2016 in University Park, PA. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round). Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (4) breaks up the pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 21, 2017 in Madison, WI. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round).
Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (4) breaks up the pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 21, 2017 in Madison, WI. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round). Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor (22) is tackled by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage (4) on Oct. 28, 2017 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, MD. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round).
Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor (22) is tackled by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage (4) on Oct. 28, 2017 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, MD. The Packers selected Savage with the 21st overall pick (first round). Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
South's centers Ross Pierschbacher of Alabama (71) and Elgton Jenkins of Mississippi State (74) run through blocking drills during the South squad Senior Bowl practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Jan. 22, 2019 in Mobile, AL. The Packers selected Jenkins with the 44th overall pick (second round).
South's centers Ross Pierschbacher of Alabama (71) and Elgton Jenkins of Mississippi State (74) run through blocking drills during the South squad Senior Bowl practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Jan. 22, 2019 in Mobile, AL. The Packers selected Jenkins with the 44th overall pick (second round). John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) rushes during the second half in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, FL. The Packers selected Jenkins with the 44th overall pick (second round).
Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) blocks as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) rushes during the second half in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2019 in Tampa, FL. The Packers selected Jenkins with the 44th overall pick (second round). Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jace Sternberger (81) breaks the tackle of South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 13, 2018 in Columbia, SC. The Packers selected Sternberger with the 75th overall pick (third round).
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jace Sternberger (81) breaks the tackle of South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 13, 2018 in Columbia, SC. The Packers selected Sternberger with the 75th overall pick (third round). Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jace Sternberger (81) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field on Oct. 6, 2018 in College Station, TX. The Packers selected Sternberger with the 75th overall pick (third round).
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jace Sternberger (81) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field on Oct. 6, 2018 in College Station, TX. The Packers selected Sternberger with the 75th overall pick (third round). John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi Rebels running back Jordan Wilkins (22) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (88) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 18, 2017 in Oxford, MS. The Packers selected Keke with the 150th overall pick (fifth round).
Mississippi Rebels running back Jordan Wilkins (22) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (88) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 18, 2017 in Oxford, MS. The Packers selected Keke with the 150th overall pick (fifth round). Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Lawrence Cager (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against Toledo Rockets cornerback Ka'dar Hollman (13) during the third quarter at the Glass Bowl on Sept. 15, 2018 in Toledo, OH. The Packers selected Hollman with the 185th overall pick (sixth round).
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Lawrence Cager (18) makes a catch for a touchdown against Toledo Rockets cornerback Ka'dar Hollman (13) during the third quarter at the Glass Bowl on Sept. 15, 2018 in Toledo, OH. The Packers selected Hollman with the 185th overall pick (sixth round). Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
North running back Dexter Williams of Notre Dame (2) carries the ball up the field against against the South during the first quarter of the NCAA's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Jan 26, 2019 in Mobile, AL. The Packers selected Williams with the 194th overall pick (sixth round).
North running back Dexter Williams of Notre Dame (2) carries the ball up the field against against the South during the first quarter of the NCAA's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Jan 26, 2019 in Mobile, AL. The Packers selected Williams with the 194th overall pick (sixth round). John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Ty Summers (42) during the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Nov. 11, 2017 in Norman, OK. The Packers selected Summers with the 226th overall pick (seventh round).
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Ty Summers (42) during the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Nov. 11, 2017 in Norman, OK. The Packers selected Summers with the 226th overall pick (seventh round). Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    We'll start with Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus listing 32 players who were "steals" in the 2019 NFL draft. One of those players was Kingsley Keke, a defensive lineman from Texas A&M chosen in the fifth round Saturday by the Packers.

    Renner writes:

    Keke played a tad out of position at Texas A&M, where he took 62.2% of his snaps lined up over or outside the tackle. At 288 pounds, he realistically translates best to three-technique or interior rusher at the next level. And in that role, he dominated at the Senior Bowl practices in Mobile. He had the highest win rate and highest grade among all defensive linemen in attendance in the one-on-ones.

    You can see Renner's entire list of draft "best value picks" here:

    Ryan Wood relates the compelling tale of Packers sixth-round pick Dexter Williams, a running back from Notre Dame, and how his mother helped keep him on the right path despite dealing with life-threatening ailments:

    The consensus among national draft experts ranks the Packers' draft as being second only to the Broncos':

    The Packers are keeping Kenny Clark in the fold while likely eyeing a long-term deal:

    The MMQB's Caleb Friedman writes about things we learned from picks that were made in last week's draft, and one of them is the Packers' confidence in Matt LaFleur to revive the offense.

    Friedman writes:

    The Packers took two defensive players in the first round, EDGE Rashan Gary and safety Darnell Savage Jr. Counting Gary and Savage, the Packers’ last eight first-round picks have been defensive players. A driving force in that trend, of course, is Aaron Rodgers, who can elevate his teammates in a way few quarterbacks in the league can. On its face, this makes sense. The Packers finished No. 7 in the NFL in offensive DVOA and No. 29 in defensive DVOA. But, the Packers didn’t fire Mike McCarthy and bring in Matt LaFleur as head coach to improve the defense. More than anything else, LaFleur, a Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay disciple, will be tasked with building a strong relationship with Aaron Rodgers and turbo-charging an offense with arguably the best quarterback in football.

    You can read more about Friedman's assessment of the Packers here:

    Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune addresses the question of how long Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will remain with the Bears and concludes that the better he plays, the least likely he is to stay:

    There’s no way of telling what Clinton-Dix’s future is when you consider he’s on a one-year contract and we’ve yet to see him with a helmet on. We do know Clinton-Dix was angling for a big payday in free agency when his rookie contract expired, and that didn’t happen, so he secured what is essentially a prove-it contract with the Bears. That worked out pretty well for Tyrann Mathieu this year after signing a one-year deal with the Texans and then cashing in with the Chiefs. I’m not putting Clinton-Dix necessarily in Mathieu’s category as a player but pointing out what happened for Mathieu when he got a second adventure on the open market. The Bears are going to have to pay Eddie Jackson big money after this season, so if Clinton-Dix plays really well, I would guess (before seeing him play for the Bears) he would likely head elsewhere. Few teams are going to sink big money into two safeties. Let’s see what plays out and revisit this in maybe December.

    You can glean more inside Bears info from Biggs here:

    And finally: Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co. notes the love Vegas is showing the Packers:

    Contact Stu Courtney at (920) 431-8377 or scourtney@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stucourt

     

