We'll start with Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus listing 32 players who were "steals" in the 2019 NFL draft. One of those players was Kingsley Keke, a defensive lineman from Texas A&M chosen in the fifth round Saturday by the Packers.

Renner writes:

Keke played a tad out of position at Texas A&M, where he took 62.2% of his snaps lined up over or outside the tackle. At 288 pounds, he realistically translates best to three-technique or interior rusher at the next level. And in that role, he dominated at the Senior Bowl practices in Mobile. He had the highest win rate and highest grade among all defensive linemen in attendance in the one-on-ones.

You can see Renner's entire list of draft "best value picks" here:

Steals of the 2019 NFL Draft!



Which teams had the best value picks of draft weekend?? - PFF's Lead Draft Analyst @PFF_Mike examineshttps://t.co/EJk1BlcY5dpic.twitter.com/BTstRbgi8r — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 1, 2019

Ryan Wood relates the compelling tale of Packers sixth-round pick Dexter Williams, a running back from Notre Dame, and how his mother helped keep him on the right path despite dealing with life-threatening ailments:

Love and prayers from his ailing mother helped Dexter Williams overcome bouts with immaturity and a suspension. https://t.co/D5jwx8MCr3 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 2, 2019

The consensus among national draft experts ranks the Packers' draft as being second only to the Broncos':

The Packers are keeping Kenny Clark in the fold while likely eyeing a long-term deal:

Kenny Clark will remain under contract with the Packers through at least the 2020 season. https://t.co/Ex40Gdt66x — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 1, 2019

The MMQB's Caleb Friedman writes about things we learned from picks that were made in last week's draft, and one of them is the Packers' confidence in Matt LaFleur to revive the offense.

Friedman writes:

The Packers took two defensive players in the first round, EDGE Rashan Gary and safety Darnell Savage Jr. Counting Gary and Savage, the Packers’ last eight first-round picks have been defensive players. A driving force in that trend, of course, is Aaron Rodgers, who can elevate his teammates in a way few quarterbacks in the league can. On its face, this makes sense. The Packers finished No. 7 in the NFL in offensive DVOA and No. 29 in defensive DVOA. But, the Packers didn’t fire Mike McCarthy and bring in Matt LaFleur as head coach to improve the defense. More than anything else, LaFleur, a Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay disciple, will be tasked with building a strong relationship with Aaron Rodgers and turbo-charging an offense with arguably the best quarterback in football.

You can read more about Friedman's assessment of the Packers here:

We learned a few things about the 2019 season based on how some teams managed their draft. @calebfriedman’s takeaways: https://t.co/Z0DhRWME1o — The MMQB (@theMMQB) May 1, 2019

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune addresses the question of how long Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will remain with the Bears and concludes that the better he plays, the least likely he is to stay:

There’s no way of telling what Clinton-Dix’s future is when you consider he’s on a one-year contract and we’ve yet to see him with a helmet on. We do know Clinton-Dix was angling for a big payday in free agency when his rookie contract expired, and that didn’t happen, so he secured what is essentially a prove-it contract with the Bears. That worked out pretty well for Tyrann Mathieu this year after signing a one-year deal with the Texans and then cashing in with the Chiefs. I’m not putting Clinton-Dix necessarily in Mathieu’s category as a player but pointing out what happened for Mathieu when he got a second adventure on the open market. The Bears are going to have to pay Eddie Jackson big money after this season, so if Clinton-Dix plays really well, I would guess (before seeing him play for the Bears) he would likely head elsewhere. Few teams are going to sink big money into two safeties. Let’s see what plays out and revisit this in maybe December.

You can glean more inside Bears info from Biggs here:

What are the chances Ha Ha Clinton-Dix stays after this year? Which WRs won't make the 53-man roster? That and much more in #Bears Mailbag https://t.co/El04D0Vsiq — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) May 1, 2019

And finally: Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co. notes the love Vegas is showing the Packers:

The Packers are among Vegas’ betting favorites in the NFC after their offseason overhaul: https://t.co/d7hAJ45qo7 — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) May 1, 2019