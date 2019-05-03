Obviously, the No. 1 draft pick in Ted Thompson's tenure with the Green Bay Packers is Aaron Rodgers.

The 2005 first-round choice famously fell to No. 24 overall, where Green Bay selected him even though their Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was still more than capable. Rodgers waited his turn, took over in 2008 and fashioned a surefire Hall of Fame career that included a Super Bowl championship.

Thompson will be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame this weekend. His tenure ran from early 2005 to early 2018, and he oversaw four teams that reached NFC championship games and five more that reached the playoffs. Green Bay reached the playoffs in 9 of his 13 seasons as GM.

RELATED: Ted Thompson's legacy can be traced to his first Packers draft pick

RELATED: Mike Reinfeldt to introduce Ted Thompson at Packers Hall of Fame induction

Thompson quickly became known as a GM who relied heavily on the draft to build his roster, and though not all his drafts were flawless, he did find many gems. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, these are the 10 best.

1. Clay Matthews (pick 26, 2009)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi)

Matthews is now a Los Angeles Ram, but he became the franchise's all-time sacks leader during his decade with the Packers (83.5) and was a cornerstone of the defense that won Super Bowl XLV. He was voted to six Pro Bowls and was named first-team All Pro once.

2. Jordy Nelson (pick 36, 2008)

Jordy Nelson reels in a reception against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 29, 2013. (Photo: Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The Packers traded out of the first round and grabbed Nelson early in the second, and he spent nine years in Green Bay with 69 receiving touchdowns and 7,848 yards. He also played a huge role in the Super Bowl triumph, with nine catches for 140 yards in the 31-25 win over Pittsburgh.

3. David Bakhtiari (pick 109, 2013)

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

The combination of star power and value as a fourth-round pick is off the charts. He was first-team All Pro last year in his sixth season, and he has a case for being the best left tackle in the NFL.

4. Nick Collins (pick 51, 2005)

Green Bay Packers' Nick Collins celebrates his game-ending interception that sent the Packers to the playoffs in 2011. (Photo: File/Gannett Wisconsin Media)

Everyone remembers the first pick Thompson made as Packers GM, but what about the second? Collins was another force during the Super Bowl run and could have been ticketed for legitimate greatness had a neck injury not shortened his career. His 37-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Super Bowl will live forever.

5. Greg Jennings (pick 52, 2006)

Greg Jennings was one of the most prolific receivers in Packers history. (Photo: Journal Sentinel files)

The receiver from Western Michigan caught 53 touchdowns in his seven seasons with the Packers, making a pair of Pro Bowls and obviously playing a featured role on the 2010 team that won the Super Bowl and the 2011 team that went 15-1.

6. Davante Adams (pick 53, 2014)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Adams was the ninth wide receiver taken in the draft, coming out of Fresno State, but he may wind up with a case to be the best (not that Mike Evans nor Odell Beckham have struggled). He had a monster 2018 and earned a second trip to the Pro Bowl, and he already has 39 career receiving TDs.

7. Mike Daniels (pick 132, 2012)

Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) limps off the field against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Another remarkable value pick has been a force in his seven seasons along the Packers defensive line, with 27 career sacks.

8. T.J. Lang (pick 109, 2009) and Josh Sitton (pick 135, 2008)

Green Bay Packers offensive linemen Josh Sitton (71) and T.J. Lang (70). (Photo: File/Press-Gazette Media)

Is it cheating to list them both here? It's hard to separate them, as they both became rocks on the Packers offensive line, combining for four Pro Bowl appearances in Green Bay. Both emerged from the middle rounds of their respective NFL drafts from outside power-conference programs (Lang from Eastern Michigan and Sitton from Central Florida).

9. Jermichael Finley (pick 91, 2008)

Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley is fired up after getting a first down in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on Oct. 20, 2013. (Photo: Dan Powers/Gannett Wisconsin Media)

A serious injury shortened his career, and perhaps obscured just how dominant of a tight end he was. He caught 223 passes for 2,785 yards and 20 scores in six seasons.

10. Mason Crosby (pick 193, 2007)

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) heads out for warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

If you're going to pick a kicker, don't miss. Thompson didn't. Crosby has never missed a game in his 12-year career with the Packers, accounting for 307 made field goals (in 382 attempts, an 80 percent success rate). He has made 548 of 559 extra points and authored some monster moments in Packers history.

Others: Kenny Clark (pick 27, 2016); Casey Hayward (pick 62, 2012); Randall Cobb (pick 64, 2011); BJ Raji (pick 9, 2009); James Jones (pick 78, 2007); Corey Linsley (pick 161, 2014); Aaron Jones (pick 182, 2017); Morgan Burnett (pick 71, 2010).

Now, about those busts:

1. Justin Harrell (pick 16, 2007)

Packers' Cullen Jenkins (77), left, and Justin Harrell (91), right, visit with each other during minicamp inside the Don Hutson Center on Wednesday, June 18, 2008. Photo by Evan Siegle/Press-Gazette (Photo: Evan Siegle/Press-Gazette)

This is the quintessential Packers draft bust of the Thompson era, an oft-injured college player from Tennessee who never got healthy in the pros. He started just two games in his career.

2. Derek Sherrod (pick 32, 2011)

Green Bay Packers tackle Derek Sherrod during OTA practice at Ray Nitschke Field, Tuesday, June 10, 2014. H. Marc Larson/Press-Gazette Media (Photo: H. Marc Larson/Press-Gazette Media )

A grisly leg injury in 2011 kept Sherrod from ever developing into a regular, but he only saw action in five games as a rookie before the injury in Week 15 (granted, he wasn't likely to crack into the lineup of the star-studded 2011 team). He played in 20 career games.

3. The 2015 draft, in general

Green Bay Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins at OTAs on Thursday in Green Bay. (Photo: Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

None of these players are still with the Packers, starting with top-two selections Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins, who struggled to consistently deliver in the secondary. Ty Montgomery moved from receiver to running back before getting jettisoned this past year, and quarterback Brett Hundley couldn't help the Packers hold it together when Aaron Rodgers went down with injury. Other draft picks: Jake Ryan, Aaron Ripkowski, Christian Ringo and Kennard Backman.

RELATED: Packers still reeling from damage done in disastrous 2015 draft

4. Jerel Worthy (pick 51, 2012)

Green Bay Packers defensive end Jerel Worthy (99) jokes around with teammate Letroy Guion during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2014. Evan Siegle/Press-Gazette Media (Photo: Evan Siegle/Press-Gazette Media Evan Siegle/Press-Gazette Media)

Worthy was graded as a first-round talent by many, so it was a big get when the club was able to snag him AND first-rounder Nick Perry. Worthy played in 16 games (14 total tackles) in two seasons with the Packers. The draft would become known for Green Bay's other second-round pick (Hayward) and fourth rounder (Daniels).

5. Brian Brohm (pick 56, 2008)

Brian Brohm played parts of two seasons with the Bills and appeared in three games. He went 0-2 in his two starts with zero touchdowns and five interceptions. (Photo: JAMIE GERMANO)

The quarterback taken in the second round was expected to be a much bigger challenger for playing time than he became ... but then again, nobody knew that Rodgers would transform into a superstar. Brohm saw action in three NFL games, and none with the Packers.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.