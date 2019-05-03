GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers entered their rookie orientation camp with only two signings to go Friday after inking six of their eight draft picks and 11 undrafted free agents.

First-round picks Rashan Gary (No. 12) and Darnell Savage (No. 21) both finished deals with the club, making them two of the first players in their round to complete contract agreements. Savage is believed to have been the first when he agreed to terms Thursday, and it’s likely Gary’s deal was done at the same time or a short time later.

The Packers also signed fifth-round defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman and running back Dexter Williams (both sixth-round picks) and seventh-round linebacker Ty Summers. The club announced all the signings.

Still unsigned are second-round offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and third-round tight end Jace Sternberger. Both can sign insurance waivers so they can take part in the camp, and it’s likely their deals will be completed well before training camp starts.

Rookie holdouts are rare because of the rookie wage scale that places a salary-cap figure on every spot in the draft, giving both sides parameters of the deal’s total worth. Often, the only debate is over how the guaranteed money is paid, but the Packers typically like to pay as much as possible in signing bonus, which is preferable to the player.

Both Gary and Savage were required to sign four-year deals with a fifth-year club option. After the player’s third year, the team must declare in May of that off-season whether it intends to execute the option. The player receives a fifth-year salary based on where he was drafted and the average of the highest-paid players at his position.

The Packers officially executed the fifth-year option on nose tackle Kenny Clark this week, guaranteeing him a salary of more than $7 million in 2020. He remains bound to the terms of the fourth year of his deal this season.

Players in Rounds 2-7 are required to sign four-year deals.

The Packers also announced the signing of 11 undrafted free agents. JSOnline and PackersNews had reported on the agreements, but there were two changes.

North Texas cornerback Nate Brooks, who had agreed to terms on a deal, signed with the Arizona Cardinals. It’s likely the Packers had a concern about an injury and decided against signing Brooks.

To fill his spot, the Packers signed West Chester cornerback Nydair Rouse. The 5-10½, 188-pound corner ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. He had a 34½-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot broad jump and benched 225 pounds eight times.

He played corner his first three seasons but moved to a hybrid linebacker/defensive back position. He only played in eight games last season and finished with 14 tackles, six pass break-ups and two interceptions.

Here is a list of the other undrafted free agents who signed: