Good news, Packers fans: We’ve tuned up our PackersNews app for a smoother user experience.
Don’t worry, there are no major changes. The updated app will continue to give you unlimited access to our full coverage of the team headed into the 2019 season.
For existing subscribers, you may need to manually update the app, depending on your phone settings.
When you subscribe, you’ll catch all the latest news, headlines, opinions, live game coverage, photos, videos, tweets, scores, stats and rosters — all in one place, brought to you by the authoritative source of the best local coverage, packersnews.com.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.