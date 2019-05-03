Green Bay Packers 2019 season schedule
Week 1: Packers at Bears, Soldier Field. 7:20 p.m. CT Sept. 5 (NBC)
Week 2: Vikings at Packers, noon CT Sunday, Sept. 15, Lambeau Field (Fox)
Week 3: Broncos at Packers, noon CT Sunday, Sept. 22, Lambeau Field (Fox)
Week 4: Eagles at Packers, 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday, Sept. 26, Lambeau Field (Fox/NFL Network)
Week 5: Packers at Cowboys, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday, Oct. 6, AT&T Stadium (Fox)
Week 6: Lions at Packers, 7:15 p.m. CT Monday, Oct. 14, Lambeau Field (ESPN)
Week 7: Raiders at Packers, noon CT Sunday, Oct. 20, Lambeau Field (CBS)
Week 8: Packers at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday, Oct. 27, Arrowhead Stadium (NBC)
Week 9: Packers at Chargers, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday Nov. 3, Dignity Health Sports Park (CBS)
Week 10: Panthers at Packers, noon Sunday, Nov. 10, Lambeau Field (Fox)
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: Packers at 49ers, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday, Nov. 24, Levi's Stadium (Fox)
Week 13: Packers at Giants, noon CT Sunday, Dec. 1, MetLife Stadium (Fox)
Week 14: Washington at Packers, noon CT Sunday, Dec. 8, Lambeau Field (Fox)
Week 15: Bears at Packers, noon CT Sunday, Dec. 15, Lambeau Field (Fox)
Week 16: Packers at Vikings, 7:15 p.m. CT Monday, Dec. 23, U.S. Bank Stadium (ESPN)
Week 17: Packers at Lions, noon CT Sunday, Dec. 29, Ford Field (Fox)
