We'll start with a pair of former Packers defensive players making Conor Orr's list for The MMQB of the top 12 remaining free agents on the market:

7. Nick Perry, OLB

He had 18 sacks between 2016 and 2017 in Green Bay, and Perry could be a nice chess piece for a defense looking to fill a hole before training camp. It helps that he’ll still have some gas in the tank. 11. Muhammad Wilkerson, DT

The former first-round pick may be far away from his past as an effective hybrid lineman in Rex Ryan’s 3-4 defense, but there is still room for players who can stretch the line and play multiple gaps.

You can check out Orr's entire list of remaining free agents (could any interest the Packers?) for The MMQB here:

With the draft over and NFL comp pick calculations soon to be out of the way, @ConorOrr looks at which big-name free-agent veterans could still help a team in 2019, including Suh, Ziggy and Crabtreehttps://t.co/XFN8U0kxkJ — The MMQB (@theMMQB) May 3, 2019

Ted Thompson got his due Saturday night, with the former general manager's induction into the Packers Hall of Fame featuring tributes from Packers past and present:

Ted Thompson is the second general manager-only to be inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. https://t.co/bwyAfUlKtD — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 5, 2019

"This is a great honor. I appreciate it more than you could ever know."



Ted Thompson: Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer #PackersHOF#GoPackGopic.twitter.com/wDx4ObkcLZ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 5, 2019

From his very first draft pick...@AaronRodgers12 congratulates former GM Ted Thompson on his #PackersHOF induction. pic.twitter.com/5mvY3i8GtH — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 5, 2019

"We will always be champions."@CharlesWoodson congratulates Ted Thompson on being inducted into the #PackersHOF. pic.twitter.com/bhC88YytDE — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 5, 2019

Can’t beat this view from @LodgeKohler when you’re back in Green Bay for the weekend. Congratulations to Ted Thompson and Thank You for the decision you made in 2008. pic.twitter.com/VWPialluFf — Jordy Nelson (@JordyRNelson) May 5, 2019

Everyone knows Thompson made his mark by selecting Rodgers with his very first pick as GM. Here's a look at his other hits and misses, via JR Radcliffe:

Thompson was known as a GM who relied heavily on the draft to build his roster. Here are the best and worst picks of his career. https://t.co/GIW61p8Rvx — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 3, 2019

Darnell Savage put in some serious offseason work to lower his 40 time, and the efforts paid off for the new Packers' safety:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers notes: Surge in speed makes Darnell Savage a 'game changer' https://t.co/wWZfJhm41U#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 6, 2019

Top pick Rashon Gary explains his choice of Clay Matthews' No. 52:

Rashan Gary said he chose to wear No. 52 as an homage to his college number at Michigan. https://t.co/V3uVOvRweo — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) May 4, 2019

Gary gets emotional upon receiving the call from the Packers on draft night:

The upside of Rashan Gary is unbelievable. Watch this excellent piece of content from inside the Gary camp on draft night.



“I’m ready to go to work. Let’s go.”#WelcometotheFamilyRashanpic.twitter.com/O07pFkIsCg — IKE Packers (@IKE_Packers) May 5, 2019

Why does NFL.com's Bucky Brooks liken newly acquired Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen to a young Brett Fave? It has nothing to do with style of play; it's all about potential impact.

Brooks writes:

Reflecting on my time with the Packers in the 1990s watching Favre grow from castoff to MVP, he thrived in an adaptable system that put the responsibility on his shoulders to put the offense in the best position to succeed. Although he created big-play opportunities with his magical improvisational skills, No. 4 excelled in an environment with coaching excellence around him. He had a series of high-IQ teachers (see Mike Holmgren, Sherman Lewis, Steve Mariucci and Andy Reid) with the communication skills and knowledge to challenge him and grow his game.

You can read the entire article here:

Could Josh Rosen become the Dolphins' Brett Favre? @BuckyBrooks provides insight in his latest notebookhttps://t.co/cY8Mtb2yFApic.twitter.com/vtJ1NS2qLS — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 3, 2019

Tom Oates examines how the Packers put an emphasis on athleticism with their draft selections:

Column: More than anything, #Packers added athleticism in NFL draft. And they have the analytics to prove it. | Pro football | https://t.co/GerCIgnhFphttps://t.co/YIn6V6x7Is — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) May 5, 2019

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about the rocky roads traveled by Jace Sternberger and Dexter Williams:

Jace Sternberger, Dexter Williams took rocky roads to Packers https://t.co/idWVBV1tzi — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 3, 2019

Andy Herman breaks down film on second-round pick Elgton Jenkins:

For the morning crowd. Here’s my breakdown on @Big_E_14. https://t.co/baE1DwmNJe — Andy Herman (@SconnieSports) May 3, 2019

Aaron Rodgers lives it up at the Kentucky Derby:

Aaron Rodgers doesn't just do the Kentucky Derby every year. He does it up big. https://t.co/rc0S1k3j4c — Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) May 5, 2019

The Packers make a big jump in The MMQB's power rankings after free agency and the draft:

T-12. GREEN BAY PACKERS Previous rank: 19

Points in poll: 197

Highest-place vote: 11 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 15 (3)

Season result: 6-9-1, third place in NFC North The Packers made a big jump, likely because our panel views them as a good team that should bounce back from a disappointing 2018.

You can see the entire power rankings here:

The Seahawks paid big money for Russell Wilson, but how much did the offseason affect their standing in our MMQB Power Rankings Poll? https://t.co/rD7gBuPeCwpic.twitter.com/VsdyjSVaYF — The MMQB (@theMMQB) May 3, 2019

Could another former Packers defensive back end up in Chicago?

Quinten Rollins trying out for Bears https://t.co/jxrdLxvNFl — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 5, 2019

Let the speculation begin on which former Packers fifth-round pick is being referenced here:

Remember John Dorsey walking out in post-Draft minicamp, taking one look at a 5th round pick and telling me "We f---d up with that one. He can't play." https://t.co/Hg2VxLNwcj — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) May 4, 2019

Former Packers receiver James Jones gives his thoughts on Green Bay's draft:

Something for Packers fans to look forward to this summer:

Spent the day back in Green Bay filming for “Peyton’s Places” with #18. Here we are in Coach Lombardi’s bar and in Bart Starr’s car. Show comes out on July 15 on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Qkikw3YNAU — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) May 3, 2019

And finally: Our Packers app has a new look:

