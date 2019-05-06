Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
We'll start with a pair of former Packers defensive players making Conor Orr's list for The MMQB of the top 12 remaining free agents on the market:
7. Nick Perry, OLB
He had 18 sacks between 2016 and 2017 in Green Bay, and Perry could be a nice chess piece for a defense looking to fill a hole before training camp. It helps that he’ll still have some gas in the tank.
11. Muhammad Wilkerson, DT
The former first-round pick may be far away from his past as an effective hybrid lineman in Rex Ryan’s 3-4 defense, but there is still room for players who can stretch the line and play multiple gaps.
You can check out Orr's entire list of remaining free agents (could any interest the Packers?) for The MMQB here:
Ted Thompson got his due Saturday night, with the former general manager's induction into the Packers Hall of Fame featuring tributes from Packers past and present:
Everyone knows Thompson made his mark by selecting Rodgers with his very first pick as GM. Here's a look at his other hits and misses, via JR Radcliffe:
Darnell Savage put in some serious offseason work to lower his 40 time, and the efforts paid off for the new Packers' safety:
Top pick Rashon Gary explains his choice of Clay Matthews' No. 52:
Gary gets emotional upon receiving the call from the Packers on draft night:
Why does NFL.com's Bucky Brooks liken newly acquired Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen to a young Brett Fave? It has nothing to do with style of play; it's all about potential impact.
Brooks writes:
Reflecting on my time with the Packers in the 1990s watching Favre grow from castoff to MVP, he thrived in an adaptable system that put the responsibility on his shoulders to put the offense in the best position to succeed. Although he created big-play opportunities with his magical improvisational skills, No. 4 excelled in an environment with coaching excellence around him. He had a series of high-IQ teachers (see Mike Holmgren, Sherman Lewis, Steve Mariucci and Andy Reid) with the communication skills and knowledge to challenge him and grow his game.
You can read the entire article here:
Tom Oates examines how the Packers put an emphasis on athleticism with their draft selections:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about the rocky roads traveled by Jace Sternberger and Dexter Williams:
Andy Herman breaks down film on second-round pick Elgton Jenkins:
Aaron Rodgers lives it up at the Kentucky Derby:
The Packers make a big jump in The MMQB's power rankings after free agency and the draft:
T-12. GREEN BAY PACKERS
Previous rank: 19
Points in poll: 197
Highest-place vote: 11 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 15 (3)
Season result: 6-9-1, third place in NFC North
The Packers made a big jump, likely because our panel views them as a good team that should bounce back from a disappointing 2018.
You can see the entire power rankings here:
Could another former Packers defensive back end up in Chicago?
Let the speculation begin on which former Packers fifth-round pick is being referenced here:
Former Packers receiver James Jones gives his thoughts on Green Bay's draft:
Something for Packers fans to look forward to this summer:
And finally: Our Packers app has a new look:
