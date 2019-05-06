CLOSE Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discusses the importance of rookie camp and what can be accomplished in these first few days. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

The Green Bay Packers didn’t draft any wide receivers, but they claimed one off waivers Monday.

Jawill Davis, a 6-foot, 197-pound former undrafted free agent, was waived by the New York Giants last week. The Packers have decided to see if Davis, who has returned punts and kickoffs, can compete for a job this summer.

The former Bethune-Cookman product joined the Giants last May, was cut at the end of training camp and then signed to the practice squad. He was promoted to the 53-man roster Sept. 28 and wound up appearing in seven games.

He caught four passes for 40 yards, returned 12 punts for 89 yards (7.4 average) and returned seven kickoffs for 171 yards (24.4).

The Packers signed wide reciever Jawill Davis, who was cut by the Giants last week, to see if he can compete for the punt and kickoff return jobs. (Photo: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

His season ended the week of the regular-season finale after he reportedly dislocated his kneecap while dancing in the locker room.

At Bethune-Cookman he caught 106 passes for 1,692 yards and 10 touchdowns. He returned one kickoff for 15 yards.

Done deals

The Packers guaranteed the entire contracts of first-round picks Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage, a source with access to NFLPA salary information said.

Gary’s four-year deal is worth $15,877,312 and includes a $9,567,136 signing bonus. Gary’s base salaries of $495,000 in ‘19, $1,216,696 in ’20, $1,938,392 in ’21 and $2,660,088 in ’22 are all guaranteed against skill, injury and salary cap.

Gary was the No. 12 pick in the draft.

Like all first-round selections, the deal includes a fifth-year club option.

Savage’s four-year deal is worth $12,517,688 and includes a $7,132,772 signing bonus. Savage’s base salaries of $485,000 in ’19, $1,063,986 in ’20, $1,632,972 in ’21 and $2,201,958 in ’22 are all guaranteed against skill, injury and salary cap.

Savage was the No. 21 pick in the draft.

The Packers’ picks were the first two in the first round to sign deals.

Trade talk

Savage said that at the time the Packers called to tell him they had traded up to the 21st pick and were going to select him, he had not heard from any other teams.

Often teams will call a pick during the draft and let him know they’re interested or feel him out to see if other teams were talking to him. The Packers were looking to move up from No. 30 to get Savage because they were certain he would not last until their pick.

Savage said even though no one else called, he knew he would not have lasted until No. 30. He said teams were in contact with his agent and he felt Indianapolis, Oakland and a couple of other teams were going to take him if the Packers didn’t at No. 21.

General manager Brian Gutekunst had discussions with Seattle general manager John Schneider before the draft about moving up and it’s possible Schneider, a former associate in the Packers’ personnel department, let him know that other teams were interested in his pick.

It turned out that Gutekunst gave up No. 30 and two fourth-round picks to move up to No. 21.